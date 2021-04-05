What the Jets Trading Sam Darnold Means for Zach Wilson

With Sam Darnold headed to the Carolina Panthers, it's pretty clear what the New York Jets are going to do with the No. 2 pick.

There are no longer any reasons to trade back, or take the best player available at another position second overall.

The conclusion of Sam Darnold's tenure in New York guarantees the conception of a new era at MetLife Stadium, one with BYU quarterback Zach Wilson under center.

General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have a chance to start fresh at the game's most important position, adding a player that has the potential to be a superstar at the next level.

Sure, you could've made the same statement about Darnold when he was taken third in the 2018 NFL draft by the Jets. Taking top prospects in the draft doesn't always pan out.

Wilson, however, is being mentioned in the same sentence as Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. He made jaw-dropping throws in his pro day, flicking perfectly bombs across his body and down the field while showcasing his mobility out of the pocket. He doesn't turn the ball over either, throwing 33 touchdowns this past season at BYU, compared to just three interceptions.

When the 49ers traded up to the No. 3 pick with the Dolphins a few weeks ago, all signs pointed to the Jets sticking with their pick and taking their guy second overall.

Did San Francisco already know what the Jets were planning, choosing not to reach out to New York (and their former defensive coordinator Saleh)? Either way, with Darnold off the roster and a gaping hole at quarterback, there are no doubts as to what they'll do next.

Once the Jacksonville Jaguars secured the first pick, edging out the two-win Jets at the end of the regular season, it was clear the draft would start with New York at two. There was no way Jacksonville would take anyone other than Trevor Lawrence with the first pick, right?

Now, the draft starts with the 49ers at three.

You can use a sharpie filling Wilson to the Jets in at two.

