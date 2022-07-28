What Signing Kwon Alexander Means For the Jets

Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander and Jets head coach Robert Saleh are reunited in the same organization once again.

Alexander has signed a one-year deal with New York according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, bolstering Gang Green's linebacker room in the first few days of training camp.

The 27-year-old is set to enter his eighth NFL season this year. After four years with the Buccaneers, who selected him in the fourth round in 2015, Alexander signed with San Francisco. He proceeded to play in eight games in 2019, working closely with Saleh, the 49ers' defensive coordinator.

San Francisco made it all the way to the Super Bowl that year, falling short against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Last year, with the Saints, Alexander racked up a career-high 3.5 sacks, making 50 tackles in 12 games. He added an interception and forced fumble as well.

Now, with the Jets, Alexander joins a group of linebackers featuring leader C.J. Mosley and rising star Quincy Williams, who broke out last year in green and white. Alexander is poised to bring some depth to a position that needed reinforcements, a familiar face that already understands the type of culture (and defensive system) that Saleh is aiming to establish in Florham Park.

Alexander will need to avoid the injury bug, something that's plagued him previously in his career. The linebacker suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 16 of the 2020 season (after the Saints acquired him in a midseason trade with San Francisco). He missed time with the 49ers due to injury as well.

In his entire seven-year career, Alexander has accumulated 521 tackles and 12 sacks.

For a young team looking to take a step forward in 2022, Alexander can serve as another veteran leader on defense, more competition for internal assets in training camp. Not only can the linebacker help mentor some of New York's younger defenders, but he's poised to provide a spark in Saleh's heavy rotation on the defensive side of the ball as well.

