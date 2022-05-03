What Will Garrett Wilson Mean to the Jets?

This former Jets scout explains why first-round pick Garrett Wilson is a missing piece for New York's offense.

The Jets did not need just need to add a wide receiver to the mix this offseason.

They needed to add the right kind of receiver and that is exactly what they did.

New York selected Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson No. 10 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wilson is a cross between Indianapolis receiving legend Marvin Harrison and Washington receiving great Gary Clark.

The Jets needed to add a receiver to the mix who complimented the things quarterback Zach Wilson did that were good, and the things he did that were not so good.

It is well-known the Jets’ second-year signal caller is best making short throws. He tends to become more erratic in terms of ball placement, the further he throws downfield.

Enter Wilson, the Jets’ prized rookie, into the equation.

Wilson excels taking these kind of short passes and competitively turning them into longer gains, which will help the Jets’ offense better move the chains.

One of the biggest knocks on Wilson as a passer is he tends to hold the ball too long when it comes to throwing further downfield. He seems to become less sure of what he is seeing.

His newest offensive weapon should be able to help with him with that too.

Wilson has the ability to make quick, sudden and crisp changes of direction while running his routes. He can also burst coming out of breakpoints, which will create even more separation and larger throwing windows for Wilson to throw at.

As a receiver, Wilson can also adjust to passes that sail high downfield or those thrown low. He can adjust and make that acrobatic catch, or he can go down and scoop up passes thrown at the dirt.

This should help with Wilson’s erratic ball placement as a passer downfield (that led to some of his interceptions last season).

Said another way, this first-rounder should be able to make Wilson look less inaccurate, much like receiving great Randy Moss did for QB Dante Culpepper back in the day at Minnesota.

Team general manager Joe Douglas deserves a lot of credit for playing match-maker. Douglas got the one receiver in this draft that could best cover up his QB’s greatest weaknesses.

This is an example of great scouting and even better team management. It illustrates great team building understanding by Douglas.

Then there is the deep game and yes Wilson has that to him too. Wilson showed at Ohio State he is a deep threat with great ball skills who can sneak behind a defense.

Wilson is a do-it-all receiver who is a threat every time he touches the ball. He can also take a hand-off and run a jet-sweep effectively. Wilson is as tough as a runner as he is going over the middle as a receiver.

He is just everything the Jets needed, and could ever ask for.

An elite talent like this will make life easier on the other Jets’ receivers too. Wilson will likely be drawing the opponents’ top corner, and he will clear things out more for everyone else.

Having a true No. 1 receiver does wonders to open up the rest of the passing game.

Receiver Elijah Moore can now comfortably settle into the No. 2 role, and fellow receiver Braxton Berrios can settle into the slot position and all will be right with the Jets’ world.

Perhaps the greatest genius shown by Douglas was not selecting Wilson after all, but maybe it was in not trading for the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel.

Both Wilson and Samuel bring similar qualities to the table, but Wilson costs far less in draft capital and salary cap dollars.

Wilson is also younger and has less miles on his treads.

What will Wilson mean to the Jets?

He changes everything for this offense.

Wilson will prove to be the piece of the offensive puzzle that was missing last season.

