Why Lions' Shocking Loss Is Best-Case Scenario For Jets
The New York Jets are looking to fill their open head coach position right now and Saturday's Divisional Round matchups could be huge for the team.
The Detroit Lions were upset by the Washington Commanders and that could be huge for New York. The Jets have been linked to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn over the last few weeks. Glenn is one of the hottest names in this year's head coaching carousel and it wouldn't be a shock to see him land a role.
Now that the Lions have been knocked out of the playoffs, the Jets don't have to wait much longer to interview Glenn in person. Teams can only interview candidates still in the playoffs virtually until they aren't in the playoffs any longer. Now, that the Lions have been knocked out, Glenn will be eligible to interview in person with teams on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Two of the most coveted head coaching candidates, Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn, are now eligible to interview in-person on Monday and can accept jobs anytime," Pelissero said.
New York has been linked to a handful of coaching options, but if it wants to land Glenn, it may need to act quickly. Now, that Glenn can meet with teams in person, it wouldn't be shocking to see his market move quickly. That would work in the Jets' favor.
The Jets have a lot of decisions to make this offseason but they can't get to the roster decisions until they have a coach and general manager in place. Maybe this will speed up the process.
