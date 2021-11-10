Will Corey Davis' Return From Injury Negatively Impact Elijah Moore?

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis returns from his hip injury this week against the Buffalo Bills. Will Davis impact the growth of rookie Elijah Moore?

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is set to return from injury this week against the Bills. And yet, the return of New York's No. 1 receiver comes with a slight trepidation.

Davis spent the last two weeks sidelined with a hip injury, telling reporters that he was able to run around at "full throttle" in practice on Wednesday.

Will Davis' presence hamper the momentum that rookie Elijah Moore has established over these last two weeks, though?

Moore broke out in New York's win over the Bengals, setting new career highs with six catches and 67 receiving yards. Those personal bests wouldn't last for long. Just a few days later, on Thursday Night Football, the phenom erupted for seven catches and 84 yards while hauling in the first two touchdown catches of his career.

Sitting on the sideline, watching Moore and New York's offense start to hum, Davis couldn't help but wish he was between the lines.

"There's times where it's hard to watch," Davis said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "I'm like, 'damn I wish I could be out there.'"

Over the first six games of the year, Davis racked up 349 receiving yards on 24 catches, mixing in four trips to the end zone. Even after missing the last two games, the 26-year-old still leads the team by nearly 100 receiving yards (rookie running back Michael Carter is second on the Jets' roster with 263 receiving yards entering play in Week 10).

As much as Davis' return means he'll get a solid amount of targets, head coach Robert Saleh isn't worried about the impact this could have on Moore's recent surge.

"Elijah is playing a different position, so Corey won’t affect what he’s been able to get," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "So, really excited for Corey to get back in because I do feel like the offense is starting to hum a little bit in terms of just the route running, the protection, run game needs to improve some."

In other words, adding another talented wideout on the line of scrimmage will only make life more difficult for opposing defenses. It's up to whoever is under center—Mike White gets the start at quarterback this week—to spread the love and keep the chains moving.

Davis also touched on Moore's development, praising the rookie's work ethic and ability to grind each and every day while distancing himself from a quiet start to his first NFL season.

"He's a guy who comes in everyday ready to work and he attacks everyday like a vet," Davis said. "You wouldn't think he's a rook from an outside perspective. He stays ready and when his number is called, he's going to make a play. And that's what happened."

