3 Jets Whose Stock Is on the Rise Heading into Training Camp

There's a lot to like about the New York Jets this offseason: arguably more so than any other year in the last decade (minus the first year with Aaron Rodgers in tow).

New York has a new quarterback that isn't afraid to throw the ball downfield, their offensive line looks as complete as its been in years, and their new-look defense is on the right track. They aren't perfect, and a lot has to break right for them to see a winning season, but the Jets are a lot better than where they were at the end of the 2025-26 season.

With the team just a month away from training camp, the focus can now shift to players on the rise beforehand. Here's a look at three players whose stocks are rising going into the month of July.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball

The race for the third Jets linebacker remains a big question this offseason. Kiko Mauigoa and Marcelino-McCrary-Ball have competed well with both players making quality plays during offseason workouts.

As the team transitions to a more "multiple" defensive front in base with a mix of 3-4 and 4-3 alignments to be used, the Jets have liked what they've seen from the former special teams captain so far.

McCrary-Ball had multiple deflections in pass coverage throughout the last month and seemed to be even faster than he was last season. If he can stay healthy, not only will he make the 53-man roster, but show that he can get more playing time than people expected going into 2026.

Armand Membou

By this time next season, we could be looking at Membou as the best Jets player on the roster and not Garrett Wilson. That isn't hyperbole or an over-exaggeration. If Membou's offseason reps are any indication, the Jets have a potential All-Pro player on their hands.

During his rookie campaign, the former seventh-overall pick held his own against Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and many of the league's top edge rushers. With further development, he could be compared to the great right tackles of the game like Lane Johnson and Penei Sewell (even if Sewell is making a move to left tackle this season).

Membou is coming into camp on a hot streak. One that could be on a path to superstardom.

"Membou has the ability to be one of the greats," Jets starting center Josh Myers said during OTAs. "There's a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but he's got the talent, he's got the mentality."

Tre Brown

New York's secondary seems pretty set. As of now, it seems like Nahshon Wright, Brandon Stephens, and a collection of Jarvis Brownlee or D'Angelo Ponds are going to be the starters when the team takes the field Week 1.

The backups seem set as well with AZ Thomas and Qwan'tez Stiggers both seemingly set.

But Tre Brown has made it clear he isn't going away quietly. The free agent pickup and former fourth-round pick has been the one corner outside of Wright to make multiple plays on the ball throughout offseason workouts.

Whether it's a one-handed interception, or a deflected fade pass in the end zone, Brown has been a surprise of sorts throughout the team's workout period. If he continues to play like this, the Jets will have to make some very difficult decisions during cut-down day.