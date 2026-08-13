Why Aaron Glenn Is Correct to Play Jets Starters in Preseason

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Last season, I thought it was a bad idea for New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn to play his starters during the preseason. The notion focused heavily on health and keeping New York's best players primed and ready for the start of the season.

Glenn's plan didn't work out as intended. New York started 0-7 and kicked off another rebuild. Even if they rested their starters, it wouldn't have made much of a difference. The team was not good enough to compete in 2025.

This year things are different. Glenn's assistants are different, the players have changed, and the scheme has been overhauled.

It's the many changes that have been the chief reason why Glenn is throwing his new-look team on the field Friday for a meaningless preseason bout against Tampa Bay.

"You have two new systems that's going in, and I think it's important for our guys to play," Glenn said on Tuesday.

Luckily for the second-year coach, the Jets roster is in full agreement with his decision. On Wednesday, some of the biggest leaders understood the importance of what Glenn was trying to do. And it shows why this year's call is much better for the team than last year.

Jets veterans back Glenn's decision

It's not like the Jets have a young roster. They brought in wily veterans across the board, including quarterback Geno Smith and linebacker Demario Davis. It would make plausible sense for the team to sit some of their aging stars.

But it's those exact elder statesmen that agree with Glenn's call the most.

"Man, just to get out there and just play ball; feel the real live game atmosphere, be in the huddle with my guys, have the clock running down, be out there in front of the fans back at MetLife," Smith said. "Just all the things of real football, not two-hand touch or thud, just to feel the game again."

The easiest decision any head coach can make is one that is supported by the players. Glenn's ability to connect with his roster remains one of the key reasons he remains at his position despite a horrific first season.

If the players, like star wide receiver Garrett Wilson want to play, then Glenn isn't going to stop them.

“I’m excited,” Wilson said. “Have it feel real. Everything about it will be real leading up to it, and get that game-like atmosphere."

There are other parts to why this decision works as well. Glenn wants to get a team, with so many new faces on both sides of the ball, playing together. The more reps they get, the better prepared they will be for opening day.

To the head coach, there is even a science component to it as well.

How science plays a part

There are always two trains of thought when it comes to resting or starting players during the preseason. Some coaches prefer to bench their starters to keep them fresh for the grueling schedule ahead.

Others, like Glenn, believe that the science actually supports playing the starters for a specific number of plays to better prepare for the schedule.

As far as having joint practices, and trying to get the guys, at least throughout the preseason, 25-30 reps, and I'm talking about all three games, Glenn said. I don't know how I'll divvy that up, it's a feel when you go into preseason, but what they say is when you have joint practices where the ones get a lot of reps and then you have that many plays, 25-30 in a preseason game, throughout those three games, the risk of injury actually goes down in that first part of the year. Just talking to those guys, I'm a big believer in that, so I'm looking forward to seeing that.

Neither side is wrong. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles have remained healthy despite fewer training camp practices and by keeping their starters on the sidelines for preseason games. Others like the Kansas City Chiefs have played their starters and used the added chemistry to great effect throughout the year.

It's simply a matter of preference. Glenn showed his last year with a team of lesser talent.

He's hoping the decision keeps his group healthy entering the 2026 campaign. Based on the science, the player support, and his change in philosophy, it appears to be the right decision after all.

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