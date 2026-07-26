Jets Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man List Entering Camp (And Who Is on the Bubble)

We've finally arrived, New York Jets fans. On Tuesday, players will report to the facility for the start of camp. On the next day, the first practice and reps will begin to prepare the team for the upcoming 2026 season.

Gang Green has plenty of decisions along their roster to make. The good news, with an improved talent mark—aided by general manager Darren Mougey, the Jets are in a much different situation compared to last season.

Today, we break down the 90-man roster for the organization going into camp, with plenty of big decisions still to make.

Roster Locks (42):

RB, Braelon Allen (#0)

CB, AZ Thomas (#1)

CB, Jarvis Brownlee (#2)

RB, Kene Nwangwu (#3)

WR, Garrett Wilson (#5)

S, Dane Belton (#6)

QB, Geno Smith (#7)

S, Andre Cisco (#8)

EDGE, Will McDonald (#9)

QB, Cade Klubnik (#10)

P, Austin McNamara (#14)

WR, Adonai Mitchell (#15)

TE, Kenyon Sadiq (#16)

WR, Isaiah Williams (#18)

RB, Breece Hall (#20)

CB, Brandon Stephens (#21)

CB, D'Angelo Ponds (#23)

CB, Nahshon Wright (#26)

S, Malachi Moore (#27)

S, Minkah Fitzpatrick (#29)

EDGE, David Bailey (#31)

RB, Isaiah Davis (#32)

LB, Marcelino McCrary-Ball (#41)

LB, Jamien Sherwood (#44)

EDGE, Joseph Ossai (#46)

LB, Kiko Mauigoa (#51)

EDGE, Kingsley Enagbare (#52)

LB, Demario Davis (#56)

OL, Dylan Parham (#64

OL, Joe Tippmann (#66)

OT, Armand Membou (#70)

OL, Josh Myers (#71)

OL, Anez Cooper (#72)

OL, Olu Fashanu (#74)

DT, Darrell Jackson Jr. (#78)

WR, Omar Cooper Jr. (#83)

TE, Mason Taylor (#85)

TE, Jeremy Ruckert (#89)

DT, Jowon Briggs (#91)

DT, David Onyemata (#93)

DT, Harrison Phillips (#97)

NT, T'Vondre Sweat (#99)

For a team coming off just three wins the year prior, the Jets have plenty of "safe" picks for their roster this season. Part of that is due to the fact the organization added several key pieces on both sides of the ball.

So long as they stay healthy, this deep core of offensive and defensive firepower should be enough to be far more competitive than they have been in recent years.

Leaning Yes (6):

CB, Qwan'tez Stiggers (#37)

FB, Andrew Beck (#47)

OT, Max Mitchell (#61)

OL, Xavier Newman (#65)

OT, Chukwuma Okorafor (#79)

WR, Arian Smith (#82)

Many of these players already feel like a solid "yes" to make the roster. For players like Stiggers, Smith, and Beck, their work will be done primarily on special teams.

Along the offensive line, Mitchell, Newman, and Okorafor are going to be seen as immediate backups to New York's quality line. All six players should make the team barring any struggles throughout camp.

On the bubble (19):

QB, Bailey Zappe (#11)

WR, Tim Patrick (#17)

K, Jason Sanders (#19)

CB, Jordan Clark (#33)

S, VJ Payne (#34)

K, Cade York (#36)

LS, Thomas Hennessy (#42)

LB, Mykal Walker (#43)

LS, Garrison Grimes (#49)

EDGE, Braiden McGregor (#55)

NT, Mazi Smith (#58)

OL, Kohl Leavo (#60)

OL, Xavier Hill (#76)

OL, Marquis Hayes (#77)

WR, Jamaal Pritchett (#81)

TE, Jelani Woods (#86)

EDGE, Tyler Baron (#94)

DL, Eric Watts (#95)

DL, Payton Paige (#98)

Some of the bigger names on this list include tight end Jelani Woods, wide receiver Tim Patrick, and each of their kickers competing for a starting job. These are players who could open a roster spot for themselves so long as they dominate where they need to.

Otherwise, though, they are another group that will need some help along the way.

Outside looking in (24):

QB, Brady Cook (#4)

CB, Keidron Smith (#22)

S, Jarius Monroe (#25)

RB, Sam Scott (#25)

CB, Tre Brown (#30)

WR, Gee Scott (#30)

S, Dean Clark (#35)

WR, Caullin Lacy (#35)

CB, Mory Bamba (#38)

WR, DT Sheffield (#38)

WR, Jalen Walthall (#39)

CB, Samuel Womack III (#39)

RB, Chip Trayanum (#40)

LB, Jaden Keller (#48)

OL, Liam Fornadel (#50)

LB, Chase Wilson (#53)

EDGE, Paschal Ekeji (#54)

EDGE, Kingsley Jonathan (#57)

OL, Landon Young (#67)

EDGE, Nathan Voorhis (#69)

OL, Courtland Ford (#75)

WR, Malik McCain (#84)

TE, Chase Curtis (#87)

DT, Jack Heflin (#96)



The path forward for any of these players is going to be difficult. Not only will they need ton dominate during practices, but they will also need strong preseason showings as well. The math isn't there even if these players are able to get that as well.

With so many "safe" picks for the team, this is going to be a mountain for many of these bubble players to overcome.