Jets UDFA CB Could Steal Spotlight at OTAs

We’re still a few months away from seeing the New York Jets play a meaningful game; however, fans are ecstatic to see the team’s newest offseason additions take the field for organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday. While these 10 sessions aren’t nearly as important for players such as Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, it’s a critical period for undrafted free agents (UDFAs).

With rookie minicamp lasting just three days, it offers a quick glimpse of what these UDFAs could offer to the team. OTAs give head coach Aaron Glenn and company an extension to evaluate the rookies.

Surely, most Jets fans will be looking forward to clips of Cade Klubnik throwing to Omar Cooper Jr. or David Bailey dominating defensive line bag drills, but Gang Green shouldn’t be surprised if they see Mory Bamba stealing the spotlight.

UDFA CB Mory Bamba could turn heads at Jets' OTAs

When New York signed Bamba following the draft, the move didn’t draw much of a reaction from fans, and understandably so. Unless you were heavily invested in college football or you're a BYU Cougar football fan, Bamba wasn’t a nationally known prospect. The Wisconsin native had a quiet four-year career at BYU, appearing in only 785 defensive snaps and 36 career games (eight starts), registering 47 total tackles and nine pass deflections.

Despite not receiving invitations to the Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine, Bamba made the most of his opportunity at BYU’s Pro Day. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound corner showcased his elite athleticism by running a 4.27 40-yard dash while also recording an 11’1” broad jump.

His impressive physical traits likely played a major role in catching the Jets’ attention, receiving the second-highest total guarantee ($21,260) among all their UDFAs.

Still, the Jets cornerback room is crowded, with offseason acquisitions Nahshon Wright and D’Angelo Ponds joining Brandon Stephens, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., and Azareye’h Thomas in the mix.

Given that teams tend to carry between five to six corners on their 53-man roster, and that Bamba is a UDFA, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native faces an uphill battle to make the team.

He’ll have to go up against Tre Brown, Samuel Womack III, and Qwan’tez Stiggers–all of whom have NFL experience–for the final spot.

If Bamba is going to leave a strong impression on Glenn and the coaching staff, he’ll have to turn heads at OTAs with his technique and skill set in coverage. NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein points to this area as one of Bamba’s weaknesses, describing his technique and focus in press-man coverage as “below-average”.

For Bamba, he’ll have to display improvement in this area by sticking with receivers in individual one-on-one drills and limiting any separation. He has the physical tools to be a great outside corner; it just must translate into production in coverage by containing receivers.

In a room crowded with depth, this, along with showing potential as a special teams player, goes a long way towards sticking with the Jets. Flashing this upside in OTAs can help and ultimately land him on the practice squad this summer.