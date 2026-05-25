Which Jets Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at OTAs (And Which Aren't)

It’s been over four months since the New York Jets ended yet another disastrous season. But with general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn making several changes to both the roster and coaching staff, there’s a renewed sense of hope surrounding this revamped squad.

We’ll get our first look at the newest iteration of Gang Green this Wednesday, with the Jets set to kick off their first of 10 organized team activities (OTAs) sessions. As always, the start of OTAs brings plenty of storylines about the team and how they look heading into the 2026 campaign.

With that, here are three storylines that matter going into OTAs, and two that don’t.

Storylines that actually matter

The battle for QB2

Geno Smith is set to lead the Jets’ offense, but who’ll be his backup? New York has been relatively patient in evaluating its options at the position. The Jets have reportedly offered Russell Wilson a contract and have also been linked to Cooper Rush.

Despite having these veteran free-agent options available, the Jets seem content right now with fourth-round selection Cade Klubnik as their backup. Klubnik was one of the standouts at rookie minicamp earlier this month and will hope to build on his impressive performance at OTAs.

While Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook also have a chance to prove themselves, it’s Klubnik’s job to lose. If he can impress with his arm and display comfort in offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s system, expect Klubnik to secure the QB2 spot.

The kicker competition

The start of OTAs will also set the stage for the first position battle, with Cade York and Lenny Krieg competing for the starting kicker job. On paper, York has the clear advantage. The former 2022 fourth-rounder made 23 regular-season appearances across his four-year career, while Krieg has yet to make a regular-season appearance.

Krieg, however, played in the preseason last summer for the Atlanta Falcons, connecting on just one of his two 50-yard field-goal attempts and making his lone extra-point attempt. While he showed some promise from distance, it’s evident that the German-born kicker still has a long way to go in his development.

York hasn’t exactly been a reliable kicker either, connecting on just 60% of his field goals from 40 yards or more. His inconsistency leaves the door open for Krieg to earn the job.

Although experience plays a part in the evaluation, how the pair performs in OTAs and training camp will ultimately decide who the organization trusts as its kicker this season.

2 UDFA’s who have the best shot at making the team

Following the release of Will Ferrin, the Jets currently have 11 undrafted free agents (UDFAs) on the roster. Of that group, only Caullin Lacy and Kendrick Blackshire appear to have a real chance of making the team.

Gang Green was clearly intrigued by Lacy, giving him the highest base guarantee ($247,500) and total guarantee ($262,500) among all their UDFAs. Given the Jets' commitment and the last two wide receiver spots possibly up for grabs, the former Louisville Cardinal has a chance to earn a role on the 53-man roster.



Despite his 5-9, 183-pound frame, Lacy must prove that his speed and athleticism are worthy of being used as either a return specialist or gadget player on offense.

Like Lacy, Blackshire has a shot to prove himself, given the lack of quality depth at the linebacker position for the Jets. Despite his limited playing experience over his five-year collegiate career, Blackshire was a serviceable starter for UTSA last year, logging 48 total tackles, nine hurries, and one interception.

A string of strong performances in OTAs could potentially earn Blackshire a role on the special teams.

Storylines to ignore

Where everyone lines up at cornerback

New York bolstered their cornerback group with the additions of D’Angelo Ponds and Nahshon Wright in the offseason. With the pair in the mix, there’s already been plenty of discussion of who will line up where.

But with no pads or contact in OTAs, these conversations are largely premature. This phase will be strictly used to work on footwork and technique. It will also be used to familiarize them with Glenn's defensive scheme. That said, while it’ll be interesting to see if the coaching staff puts Ponds on the outside or in the slot, this isn’t the time to determine that.

Simply performing well should be a priority for all involved, given that the Jets had zero interceptions last season, and the real evaluation won’t begin until training camp.

The overreaction to new-look defensive line

The revamped defensive line has certainly generated much discussion among Jets fans this offseason. From acquiring T’Vondre Sweat in a trade with the Titans to selecting David Bailey and Darrell Jackson Jr. in the draft, there’s plenty of optimism revolving around this improved unit.

And not too mention, the Jets also signed Kingsley Enagbare and David Onyemata to one-year deals in free agency, who should help make this unit better in 2026.

Still, it’s important not to overreact to watching clips of the defensive line doing bag drills.

OTAs will only provide a glimpse of how the line looks and what to expect from them this season. This period won’t determine if Mazi Smith or Braiden McGregor has a rotational role this upcoming season. For now, the emphasis will be on refining their pass-rush techniques and learning the defensive scheme in hopes of being better than they were in 2025, when they had the second-fewest sacks in the league (26).