Jets UDFA WR Is Quietly Biggest Winner of Irv Charles Trade

As the New York Jets took the field for their first of 10 organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday, general manager Darren Mougey surprised Jets Nation by trading special teams contributor Irv Charles to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2028 conditional seventh-round pick.

Since joining Gang Green as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in 2022, Charles quickly became a crucial member of the unit, posting a career-high 90.3 special teams grade in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, and had an 88.6 grade in 2024 before suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. The injury resulted in Charles missing the entire 2025 season.

With Charles out of the picture, it opens the door for any player on the bubble to carve out a meaningful role on the team in 2026. One player who could benefit the most from this opportunity is UDFA Caullin Lacy.

Caullin Lacy given golden opportunity to make Jets’ roster

Lacy, 24, was the Jets’ biggest UDFA signing, as the former Louisville Cardinal received the highest base ($247,000) and total guarantee ($262,500) from the team. Despite not being regarded as one of the top receivers in college, Lacy proved to be a reliable playmaker in his six seasons at South Alabama and Louisville, registering 287 receptions (384 targets) for 3,327 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 65 games.

Although he didn’t have his best statistical season this past year, Lacy posted solid numbers, logging 60 receptions (82 targets), 635 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

His explosiveness, combined with his big-play potential, makes him an intriguing candidate to make the roster. However, given his size (5-foot-9, 183 pounds) and New York's crowded receiver group featuring Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Arian Smith, Lacy faces an uphill battle to earn a spot.

But with the departure of Charles, Lacy has an opportunity to prove himself as a special-teams contributor. The Alabama native took kickoff and punt returner duties at both programs, recording 833 yards and one touchdown on 35 kickoff returns, and 953 yards and three touchdowns on 88 punt returns.

With the NFL’s new kickoff rules placing more importance on having quality returners, Lacy becomes a valuable asset entering OTAs.

Even with his performance as a returner, there’s still no guarantee he earns a spot. Isaiah Williams and Kene Nwangwu shared return duties last season, and both players were among the league’s best. Williams returned 28 punts for 396 yards and two touchdowns, while Nwangwu averaged the most yards per kickoff return (33.6) and was one of six players to return a kick for a touchdown last season.

As an elite returner in college, he can go toe-to-toe with both of these guys and give himself a fighting chance to claim one of the final roster spots. However, he may also have to demonstrate his worth as a gunner.

Even though the odds are still against him, Charles no longer occupying a special teams spot puts less weight on Lacy’s shoulders and gives him a clear path to impress the coaching staff in the summer.

If he can take advantage of this opportunity, don’t be surprised if Lacy ends up making the final 53-man roster towards the end of August.