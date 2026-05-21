When Do Jets Begin 2026 OTA Workouts?

The rookies are on the field, and veterans have been through the early stages of the NFL's regulated offseason workout session.

Next up? Organized Team Activities. The next step of the offseason practice schedule for all franchises across the league.

For the New York Jets, this year's slate of OTAs could be the most important under second-year head coach Aaron Glenn. The team will have two new play-callers and scheme for both sides of the ball. Glenn, in his own right, is on the hot seat heading into 2026 after a dismal 3-14 season last year.

Unlike in years past, though, the Jets are walking into Florham Park without any major distractions. No contractual holdouts or confusing no-show trips to Egypt. Instead, the Jets only need to focus on improving on the field.

And that's why it's time to take a look at when New York will be back on the field next.

Jets 2026 OTA Schedule

The full slate can be found here:

May 27-29

June 1-2, 4, and 8-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

It remains to be seen whether the Jets will actually hold mandatory minicamp, even as it's still on the schedule. Many organizations across the NFL cancel that slate of practices as a way to give players, coaches, and front-office personnel more of a lay-off before training camp in July.

In 2023, the Jets, under then-head coach Robert Saleh, cancelled mandatory minicamp, as an example of that.

Outside of past experiences, though, New York walks into OTAs with plenty to keep an eye on. Bringing together a new-look roster won't be easy, but the Jets coaching staff will be under tremendous pressure to move past their three-win season from the year before.

If the Jets can increase their win total from last season's campaign, the current regime will be given another year. If not, then the organization will be back in the coaching search for yet another offseason.