Joe Tippman Extension Highlights Jets' Promising Philosophy

It was clear when the New York Jets gave Garrett Wilson an extension last offseason. It was even clearer when the organization extended Breece Hall last month.

If it wasn't already clear before, these are not the same old Jets in the front office anymore.

New York agreed to terms with starting guard Joe Tippmann on a four-year, $66.2 million extension Monday morning, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Before the agreement, Tippmann was walking into the final year of his rookie contract with the Jets. Now, he gets to be a part of the organization for years to come.

There's always a number of takeaways to break down when a top starter signs an extension like this. Analysts will point to Tippmann's near $16.5 million AAV and immediately compare it to the 13 other guards making more than him and see it as a win.

Others will point to Tippmann's 2025 season, which saw a breakout of sorts following a full-time move to guard and how it bore fruit, with a 66.0 Pro Football Focus grade. Despite falling at just 33rd amongst other guards, the Wisconsin product has proven his worthiness of being a Jet.

Those aren't the biggest takeaways, though. The most important one centers around the very process that got a deal done in the first place.

Jets' process shines with Tippmann extension

Great organizations across the NFL have one thing in common: they always get extensions done early with players they are confident will be a part of their long-term plan.

Look to the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, or Kansas City Chiefs. These teams are never in contract limbo with players because they commit early.

For years, the Jets did the opposite. Under Joe Douglas, the Jets notoriously would wait until the last moment to get extensions done. That left them overpaying for players going into their second contracts.

It happened with Quinnen Williams. It happened with Darrelle Revis. Whenever a player wanted to be paid, New York would care more about winning the negotiation than actually getting a deal done.

It's no wonder why the team has missed the playoffs for the last 15 seasons.

This organization has changed, though. And it starts with general manager Darren Mougey.

Tippmann is not a player who was drafted by the current regime, nor Wilson or Hall. Yet Mougey, understanding the players he had on the roster, gave them extensions anyway because he understood keeping talent is the name of the game. It doesn't matter how much the extensions are worth or how much a guaranteed bonus will be.

Making sure the best players are happy and play well is the central cog of championship contenders.

That's what the Jets are showing now. An understanding of which players are deserving of an extension, acting on it, and putting themselves in a position to be successful. Tippmann, Wilson, and Hall are key pieces to their offense.

Next year, the Jets will have to make a similar call on former first-round pick Olu Fashanu. The team has the money to dish out these extensions, and isn't waiting to be the last one to do it.

It's a signal to other agents around the league that the Jets are worthy of doing business with.

That's the biggest takeaway. Sure, Tippmann is completely deserving of a long-term deal. Beating out other players in need of extensions is important as well.

But it's New York's proactive mindset that will open the door to agents and respect around the league. Now, agents who may not have wanted their clients to consider the Jets will be more inclined to do so because the team has a reputation of taking care of talent the right way.

It's a 180 from where the team was before.

They aren't title contenders yet. It might be a few years from that happening.

But the Jets are starting to act like a respectable organization. One that understands its roster and how to build a team worthy of respect around the league.