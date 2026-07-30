Good to Go? Jets GM Darren Mougey Addresses Likelihood of More Roster Moves

Good general managers know that improving their roster never truly ends in March, especially in the NFL. Some of the best moves that separate elite teams from the mediocre are made in August, when roster holes are first realized.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey worked a bit like that last season. After a grueling training camp, he moved quickly to add defensive tackles Jowon Briggs and Harrison Phillips in trades. Early in the season, he acquired cornerback Jarvis Brownlee in a deal as well.

If the 2025 season showed anything, it was that the Jets' top front office executive was unafraid to make a deal.

Could Mougey look to do the same this year? If his comments on Wednesday are any indication, that could be on the table.

Jets are keeping an open mind for potential future roster moves

The Jets spent over $159 million in total contracts this offseason. In doing so, they have transformed their roster from one of the weakest units in the sport to a group that seems on the cusp of making this interesting.

Darren Mougey's busy offseason has made the Jets' upcoming season more intriguing, regardless of which direction it takes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking to reporters for the first time at the start of camp, Mougey made it clear: the team, as constructed, appears good enough as is to be far better than last year's three-win club.

"I like where the roster is at," Mougey said. "We've got a good blend of young guys and what we believe is the right mix of veterans to help kind of mold some of these young guys and change the culture.

"I'm excited to see how the roster takes shape during training camp."

The blend of young and old talent was felt by some of the team's biggest stars. Jets No. 1 wide receiver Garrett Wilson spoke glowingly about finding players who have had plenty of experience to help turn around an organization that has failed to reach the playoffs in the last 15 years.

“There’s certain guys that just don’t have any past association with the blunders of the past,” Wilson said. “Because of that, they’re bringing a winning mindset, a winning energy that young guys can latch onto and get a better idea of what it takes to win at that level.”

Garrett Wilson is hopeful that the Jets' new mindset, with all the new faces, will pay off during the 2026 NFL season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Status quo can change

As high as the vibes are, though, the NFL has a history of humbling even the best teams around the league. Sometimes a need doesn't present itself until the dog days of the summer. Other times an apparent strength can turn into a weakness quickly.

It's why, despite Mougey's confidence in the current group, the Jets GM isn't closing the idea of adding new pieces across the board. For Mougey, the process is always ongoing.

"It starts right now, " he said. "We'll always keep a close eye on the market and the landscape, whether it's street or on other teams. Every position we are meeting daily and having discussions about other rosters and what's on the street and what can fit on the team."

The Jets believe they have enough to compete this year from a talent perspective.

It's up to the players now to prove their executive team right.