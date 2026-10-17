Joseph Ossai Is Becoming a Bigger Jets Offseason Regret With Each Passing Week 

After beating the Browns 17-12 last Sunday, the New York Jets enter Week 6 looking to accomplish something they haven’t done since 2023: win consecutive games.

This won’t be easy, as the Jets face the Patriots in the team’s first divisional showdown of the season. New England, led by quarterback Drake Maye, has been red-hot over the past two weeks. However, if Gang Green wins these three matchups, they could leave Gillette Stadium with a victory.

Unfortunately, the Jets will have to do so without a few of their key players, including edge rusher Joseph Ossai. Head coach Aaron Glenn ruled the five-year veteran from Texas out on Friday after Ossai missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices with an ankle injury he suffered against Cleveland (h/t Rich Cimini).

Out for Sunday: Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, Joseph Ossai and Dylan Parham.



Kenyon Sadiq will be full practice today and is finishing his concussion protocol, per Glenn. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 16, 2026

Ossai has appeared in just three of the Jets’ six games this season. He previously dealt with a plantar fascia issue, which forced him to miss the first two contests this season.

In the games he's played, Ossai has been underwhelming, recording nine tackles, seven of them in one game, and zero pressures in 107 defensive snaps.

Although it’s still early, the Ossai signing is already starting to look like a questionable move by the Jets’ brass.

Joseph Ossai has yet to live up to expectations with Jets

After giving up the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) and recording the second-fewest sacks last season, upgrading the defensive line was one of New York’s top offseason priorities.

GM Darren Mougey brought in Ossai to help address these needs, signing the former Bengal to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

The 26-year-old came off his best season with Cincinnati, registering 43 total tackles, five sacks, and 43 pressures. While Ossai displayed potential as a pass rusher, the Jets primarily brought him in to strengthen their run defense.

Last season, Ossai recorded 13 stops and earned a 70.7 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, ranking 25th among 115 qualifying edge rushers.

With New York, he’s been ineffective as a pass rusher and against the run, earning a 50.9 pass-rush grade and a 54.3 run-defense grade, struggling in both areas despite limited playing time.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against New York Jets edge rusher Joseph Ossai (46) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ossai still has plenty of time to turn things around, but it’s hard to feel optimistic when other edge rushers whom the Jets could’ve signed are playing important roles for their respective teams.

Derick Hall and Dre’Mont Jones signed contracts in a similar price range and have been playing well so far.

Hall, who re-signed with the Seahawks on a three-year, $42 million contract, has been a reliable rotational contributor, recording 13 total tackles, two sacks, 13 pressures, and three stops. Although his production hasn’t drawn as much attention as other players on Seattle’s talented defensive line, Hall has been a quality contributor.

Jones, meanwhile, signed a three-year, $36.5 million contract with the Patriots and has emerged as a key contributor. Jones has been the team’s best player against the run, per PFF, earning a 77.6, which ranks 11th among 106 qualifying edge rushers. He’s also been an impactful addition to New England’s pass rush, tying for second on the team in pressure with 14.

What’s next for the Jets?

With Glenn listing Ossai as week-to-week and Braiden McGregor out for the season, New York could start giving Nate Lynn some reps. The former undrafted free agent was a preseason standout, recording eight total tackles and three sacks in two games.

However, if the Jets pull off an upset against the Patriots, they could explore the trade market to bolster the defensive line. Improving to 3-3 would give New York more incentive to invest in its playoff chances, whereas it would be less inclined to surrender a draft pick if they drop to 2-4.

Regardless of how they address their immediate needs, moving on from Ossai won’t be something they do, even if his play doesn’t improve. After this season, his cap hit jumps from $5.46 million to $12.25 million in 2027, per Spotrac, while releasing him before June 1 would cost the team $17.25 million in dead cap.

For now, New York will hope Ossai can return to the field soon and start playing at the level of his contract.

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