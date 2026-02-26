3 NFL Draft Prospects Emerging for Jets After Jermaine Johnson Trade

The NFL offseason is only just beginning, but it didn't take the New York Jets long to get the party started. After trading multiple key players at the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, the Jets have opted to cut ties with Jermaine Johnson in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, per multiple reports, including one from ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

"Trade: the New York Jets are sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DT T'Vondre Sweat, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Thursday. "The trade cannot be processed until the start of the new league year in March."

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets reportedly listened to trade offers for Johnson at the trade deadline but opted to hold onto him. Now, he reunites with Robert Saleh in Tennessee.

"The trade puts the Jets squarely in position to take the top DE in this draft with the No. 2 overall selection," Schefter wrote in a post a short while later.

The Jets should have some options with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Assuming Fernando Mendoza goes at pick No. 1, the Jets have three intriguing options and Jets insider Rich Cimini believes the Jets will select either David Bailey, Arvell Reese, or Rueben Bain Jr.

Jets in position to select edge rusher at pick No. 2

Texas Tech's David Bailey goes through a drill as the Red Raiders practice ahead of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Trading Jermaine Johnson leaves the Jets very thin on the edge, which points to them taking an edge with the No. 2 pick -- Arvell Reese, David Bailey and Rueben Bain as the top candidates," Cimini wrote in a post to Twitter/X.

Each of these three edge rushers could be the best player in the draft class.

Reese has the most potential of the three. He worked multiple different positions for the Ohio State Buckeyes last year and he's a very raw talent. His stats might not match the other two listed, but the film and potential make him a superstar in the NFL.

Bailey is coming off the best year of the three. He had double digit sacks in a dominant season for Texas Tech. His film is incredible, too.

Bain seems like the most NFL ready edge rusher of the three, but there's a bit of an injury history with him. It shouldn't be anything to be concerned about, but with the Jets selecting at pick No. 2, everything matters to their decision.

Either way, New York couldn't go wrong with any of these stars, especially after the Johnson deal.