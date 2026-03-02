Jets Drawing Major NFL Draft Buzz for Star Edge Rusher

The New York Jets need to be aggressive this offseason if they want to get their rebuild going in the right direction.

Their wide receiver room needs some attention, but the Jets are likely going to need to address the defense above all else. They have two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft as well as two picks in the second round. They can't afford to miss with these selections.

PFF's Ryan Smith recently suggested the Jets needed to add defensive talent across the board before suggesting their ideal top draft pick would be Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. this offseason.

Rueben Bain Jr. could be an option for the Jets at pick No. 2

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"With quarterback Fernando Mendoza a near lock to go to the Raiders at No. 1 overall, the draft really starts with the New York Jets at two. With no other clear quarterback prospect at the top of the board, one of the biggest storylines leading up to the draft is what the Jets will do," Smith wrote. "The team traded All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, which has left the defense lacking star power. The team will have plenty of draft ammo to accomplish that over the next few years, but hitting on the second overall pick in this year’s draft is crucial.

"There will be some questions about his measurables, but Bain was the most productive pass-rusher in the FBS this past season. His 83 total pressures led the nation, and he was stout rushing the passer (92.4 PFF pass-rush grade) and defending the run (86.2 PFF run-defense grade). Bain would immediately change the perception of the Jets’ defense as a building block for the future."

Bain is one of the best talents in the entire draft class, but he's recently been under fire for his relatively short arms in comparison to the other top edge rushers in the draft class and in the NFL.

But it's important to note that if Bain's production was the same and he has average sized arms, nobody would question his ability. The question marks surrounding him are completely overblown at this point.

Still, the Jets have plenty of options at edge rusher with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Arvell Reese and David Bailey could also make sense. Either way, Bain would be a solid addition for the Jets as they continue rebuilding their roster. Trading Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans opened the major roster hole at edge rusher and Bain could be the perfect replacement.