Brandin Cooks Could be Missing Piece to Unlock Garrett Wilson, Jets Offense

No New York Jets player exceeded 400 receiving yards in 2025, a statistic that needs to improve as the franchise gears up for the 2026 NFL season.

While Garrett Wilson would have surpassed that number if the star wide receiver hadn't missed half the season, it highlights that the Jets lacked a reliable No. 2 wide receiver. To help Wilson reach his full potential — possibly at an All-Pro level — New York will need to focus on adding either a promising young pass catcher or an experienced veteran.

Signing veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks would be a logical option for New York, as Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport mentioned recently.

Cooks is an inexpensive option for the Jets

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"The Jets are fifth in the league in available cap space with $35.6 million and badly need a wide receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson," Davenport wrote. "But the free-agent crop at that position wasn't great to open free agency, and the position is pretty picked-over at this point.

"Signing veteran wideout Brandin Cooks isn't going to make many headlines. But even if the Jets use the pick obtained in the Sauce Gardner trade to grab a wideout at No. 16 overall, their depth at the position is still all but non-existent."

Cooks, 32, is a six-time 1,000-yard receiver, although it seems the days of being a team's primary option are behind him. However, he can serve as a complementary piece alongside an alpha wide receiver like Wilson.

The 2014 first-round pick caught 24 passes in just five starts with the Buffalo Bills last season, finishing the year with 279 receiving yards. Cooks has a projected market value of $3 million on a one-year deal, a figure the Jets could easily afford.

Signing Cooks would also align with the team's structural philosophy established by general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn. In the early weeks of NFL free agency, the Jets have signed affordable veterans to short-term contracts to address current needs, while exploring young talent that could potentially replace them later. Cooks would be similar to the Jets' earlier signing of Demario Davis — an aging player still capable of contributing effectively on a short-term deal.