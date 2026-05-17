David Onyemata Could Be Underrated Factor in Transforming Jets' Run Defense

Last season, the New York Jets’ defense was an abomination in head coach Aaron Glenn's first year. They didn’t record a single interception, allowed the second-most points per game (29.6), recorded the second-fewest sacks in the league (26), and gave up the fourth-most yards per game on the ground (139.5).

Simply put, everything that could go wrong for New York’s defense did in 2025. However, to the Jets’ credit, general manager Darren Mougey spent significant resources in free agency to fix the defense. The T’Vondre Sweat trade from the Titans, along with the free-agent signings of Joseph Ossai and Demario Davis, should help improve the defense.

While those players will hopefully play an integral role in this unit’s turnaround, David Onyemata is another vet the Jets brought in on a one-year, $10.5 million contract in March who could loom large in getting their run defense back on track.

We know the Jets have the guys at linebacker and safety to create turnovers and wreak havoc in the passing game. But for them, it must start in the trenches, and they have to win at the point of attack, which is where Onyemata comes into play.

Jets’ run defense should be much improved with David Onyemata’s presence

The 33-year-old defensive lineman spent the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was a full-time starter, playing mostly at DT in their 3-4 and 4-3 schemes. He’s not much of a sack artist (eight sacks with the Falcons), which is okay, as the Jets have the pass-rushing arsenal to make some noise. However, don’t sleep on that aspect of his game, as he’s averaged 24.6 pressures per season with the Falcons, according to Pro Football Focus.

But what Onyemata does well is clogging up running lanes and getting stops, and the Jets need that. Last season in Atlanta, the veteran defensive lineman generated a 74.2 run defense grade and 28 stops (tied for second-most in his career). It was the second time in the last three years that he had a 74 run defense grade or higher.

Furthermore, it was Onyemata’s fourth in his last six seasons, dating back to his New Orleans Saints days, where he had a 70 run defense grade. He has a sneaky first step and has the power and motor to win 1-on-1 matchups and bowl through double teams to make plays in the backfield.

UFA David Onyemata (90)



-alignment versatile in both even & odd fronts



-can be a movement player or point of attack/anchor player



-a** kicker up front. Leverage, pop, a wide base, & violence



-uses hands & length well



-good block/scheme recognition



pic.twitter.com/A9KlARdAql — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 8, 2026

When you look at what the Jets got from their d-line in run defense last year, it makes perfect sense why they went after Onyemata.

Harrison Phillips – 76.2 run defense grade

Jowon Briggs – 55.6 run defense grade

Jay Tufele – 55.8 run defense grade

Quinnen Williams – 91.7 run defense grade (spent second half of season with the Cowboys)

Khalen Saunders – 54.2 run defense (spent part of 2025 season with Jaguars)

Once the Jets traded Quinnen Williams ahead of the deadline, their run defense was in trouble. It was only so much Phillips could do, who played well last season. Everyone else who got playing time was a net negative.

Looking ahead to this season for New York, Onyemata can start alongside Phillips and Sweat, who had a ridiculous run defense grade of 79.3, but only 13 stops with the Titans in 2025. If those three defenders can shore up New York’s run defense, it will force offenses to be one-dimensional, which will hopefully lead to more turnovers.

Onyemata doesn’t have much wiggle room on a one-year deal, but if he can do what he did over the last three years with the Falcons, there’s no question that the Jets should do whatever it takes to sign him.