Eagles, Titans Getting Trade Buzz for Jets 27-Year-Old Pro Bowler

The New York Jets are in the midst of a serious rebuild right now, which they kicked off by trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to a pair of contending teams at the trade deadline last season.

This offseason, the Jets could continue down that path, though they don't have too many more trade assets on their roster. Still, they could be active as they look to get as much value out of their team as possible.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Jets could look to trade Pro Bowl edge rusher Jermaine Johnson this offseason and linked the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans as potential landing spots.

Jermaine Johnson makes sense as an offseason trade chip for Jets

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA: New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) and linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

"The New York Jets sold off key players Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at last year's trade deadline, and they may continue turning over their roster in the offseason," Knox wrote. "Edge-rusher Jermaine Johnson II should be a player closely watched by teams in need of pass-rush help. The 2022 first-round pick was a Pro Bowler in his second season but missed most of 2024 with a torn Achilles and underwhelmed in 2025.

"SNY's Connor Hughes reported the Jets weren't 'particularly interested' in dealing Johnson for a second-round pick at the trade deadline. Of course, that was a half-season ago and before New York was staring down the chance to draft another promising edge-rusher. The B/R Scouting Department paired the Jets with Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. in its latest mock draft."

Johnson is one of the better players on the Jets at this point. They could look to sign him to a contract extension, but if they could land a second-round pick instead, that might make more sense.

The Eagles need to add to their pass rush in a big way this year. After being one of the best defenses in football in 2024, the Eagles took a step back last year.

The Titans are on the come up, so making a move for a proven talent like Johnson could help them in the right direction. This would give Cam Ward more support as he looks to push the Titans toward the playoffs.

Either way, the Jets should be actively pursuing a trade of Johnson.

