Instant Breakdown From Jets-Dolphins Minkah Fitzpatrick Blockbuster

The New York Jets came into the offseason needing to make moves to transform their defense in the eyes of head coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn is set to take over the play calling duties on defense, so he likely wants a unit built to run the system he likes the best.

As a result, the Jets traded Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason to acquire T'Vondre Sweat. Sweat fits as a 3-4 nose tackle much better than Johnson fits as a 3-4 edge rusher. With the Jets reportedly switching to a 3-4 defense, this move was a huge win.

But the Jets weren't done there.

Hours before free agency was set to begin on Monday, the Jets agreed to send a 2026 seventh round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Fitzpatrick is set to sign a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Jets strike gold with Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders tight end Colson Yankoff (80) carries the ball defended by Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) in the first quarter

The Jets needed to add to their secondary in a big way this offseason, especially considering they're likely to let go of Andre Cisco and Tony Adams in free agency.

Considering it only cost them a seventh round pick this season, it's safe to say the Jets struck gold with this deal. It's practically impossible to land Fitzpatrick's talent and ability with a seventh rounder. Signing him for three years and $40 million feels like quite a steal, too.

What does Minkah Fitzpatrick bring to the defense?

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) tackles New York Jets fullback Andrew Beck (47) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.

Fitzpatrick may not be in his prime anymore, but he's still a very talented safety with the knack for the big play. The Jets defense didn't record any interceptions last season and Fitzpatrick is one of the league's most notorious ball hawks. He might only have two interceptions in the last three years, but he's still typically in the right place at the right time.

The Jets seemingly won this trade in a big way.