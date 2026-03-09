Jets-Minkah Fitzpatrick Stunner Likely Eliminates Top Draft Target

The New York Jets have become no stranger to blockbuster trades over the last 365 days. They shipped Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline last season. They sent Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for T'Vondre Sweat this offseason. And they recently made another move to rebuild their roster.

Hours before free agency began, the Jets opted to make another big splash, trading for Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and agreeing to a deal with the star safety that will pay him $40 million over three years.

"Trade: The Miami Dolphins are sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday. "The Jets will sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus."

Adding Fitzpatrick in exchange for a 2026 seventh round pick is a massive steal for the Jets. Signing him for around $13 million per year is also a massive steal. But this deal is going to have an impact on what the Jets do for the rest of the offseason.

In fact, it likely wiped out one potential NFL draft target at pick No. 2.

Jets unlikely to select Caleb Downs after Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A lot of the buzz at pick No. 2 has surrounded Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Texas Tech's David Bailey. But there has been some buzz that the Jets could see Ohio State safety Caleb Downs as the best player available and opt to take him at pick No. 2. This would feel like a massive reach, and it never seemed like the most likely option, but with Fitzpatrick coming to New York, this idea can be completely thrown out the window.

Adding Fitzpatrick likely means the Jets will cut ties with Tony Adams and Andre Cisco in free agency. Malachi Moore should man the other safety spot. As a result, the Jets can target edge rusher at pick No. 2 in the NFL draft.

Landing either Reese or Bailey would be a huge step in the right direction for a Jets defense that's looking to rebound from a horrible year in 2025.