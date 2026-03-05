Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker's Market Could Shock After Missing 2025 Season

The New York Jets are one guard away from being completely set with the offensive line for the 2026 season.

Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu are set at the offensive tackle positions. Josh Myers inked an extension to be the team's center. Joe Tippmann has one more season left on his deal after a great season at guard. All the Jets have to do now is sort out the other guard spot. Two members of the franchise are heading to free agency right now in Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson. Vera-Tucker got hurt just before the 2025 season started and missed the entire campaign. Simpson started all 17 games for New York in 2025. If the Jets can sign either, they'll be in a good position.

Despite the fact that Vera-Tucker has dealt with injury issues throughout his career, it sounds like he'll be the more expensive option of the two. Former agent and current CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry projected a market value of $45 million over three year, although he did acknowledge that the market could collapse to the range of a one-year deal around $8 to $10 million.

The Jets have a hole at guard

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"G Alijah Vera-Tucker," Corry wrote. "Contract package: $45 million/3 years ($15 million per year). Overall guarantees: $31 million. Fully guaranteed at signing: $24 million. Vera-Tucker could be a "let the buyer beware" proposition. Ability isn't the issue with Vera-Tucker. It's availability. Vera-Tucker missed the 2025 season with a torn left triceps.

"Durability concerns didn't stop the New York Jets from picking up Vera-Tucker's fully guaranteed $15.313 million fifth-year option for 2025. Vera-Tucker has only played 43 of a possible 85 regular-season games in his five NFL seasons. It wouldn't be surprising for NFL teams to err on the side of caution with Vera-Tucker where he ultimately signs a one-year 'prove-it' deal in the $8 million to $10 million range."

In comparison, Spotrac currently has Simpson's market projected to be just over $6.3 million across one season.

Vera-Tucker has legit Pro Bowl upside, but injuries have impacted his career to this point. He's just 26 years old. If he does have to settle for a one- or two-year deal, he would be a better option for New York, even with the injury concern. He has that much upside. A three-year, $45 million deal arguably is a bit steep, though, even with all of the salary cap space the team has. It will all be dictated by the market, though. Fortunately, free agency will open up on March 9 and we should start to see deals pop up around the league shortly afterward.