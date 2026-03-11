Jets Continue Free Agency Frenzy With $20M Dylan Parham Deal

The New York Jets lost two guards in free agency and reportedly have found a shiny, new replacement.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with former Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham.

"The Jets work toward bolstering their offensive line, agreeing to terms with former Raiders G Dylan Parham, per The Insiders," Rapoport wrote. "He gets a 2-year deal worth up to $20M negotiated by Sean Kiernan and Travis Allen of Athletes First."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Parham is a 26-year-old former third-round pick by the Raiders back in 2022. Over the last four seasons, Parham played in 64 total games for Las Vegas, including 63 starts. He finished the 2025 season with a 63.6 Pro Football Focus grade, good for 38th among 81 qualifying guards.

In comparison, John Simpson finished the 2025 season with a 56.9 PFF grade, which had him ranked 54th in the league among the 81 qualifying guards.

So, although Parham may not be a big-name addition on paper, it would appear as though he's a quiet upgrade over what the Jets had. Simpson left in free agency and so did Alijah Vera-Tucker. With Parham coming to town, the Jets seemingly finish off their starting offensive line, unless another big move comes to fruition.

Overall, it's been a transformational few days for New York. In just the first few days of free agency, the Jets addressed the guard spot, cornerback, safety the edge and the quarterback position and it's still just March 11. It's been a wild few days with a lot more work to do, but the floor for the franchise for the 2026 season has been raised. Arguably, the Jets already are ahead of the Miami Dolphins on paper. Now, it's just a matter of not getting complacent and continuing to find diamonds in the rough. Plus, of course, the 2026 National Football League Draft is coming in April and will be massive for the franchise as they have four picks in the first two rounds.

This is just the beginning and it has been a good one.