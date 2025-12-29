Jets Blowout Loss Vs. Patriots Makes 53-Year History

The New York Jets are on a historically brutal run right now.

There's one game left in the 2025 National Football League regular season and New York will enter the Week 18 showdown against the Buffalo Bills riding a rough four-game losing streak. That's not all, though. The Jets suffered a 42-10 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday and in the process became the first team since New England in 1972 to lose four straight games in a season by 23 or more points, as shared by FOX Sports.

"Today, the Jets became the first team since the 1972 Patriots to lose four straight games by 23 or more points in one season," the official FOX Sports account shared on X.

Today, the Jets became the first team since the 1972 Patriots to lose four straight games by 23 or more points in one season. pic.twitter.com/UOSgwnLKiS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

If you're a Jets fan, that's likely not the statistic you want to see right now. If the Jets had the inside track to the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, that would soften the blow a bit, but that's not even the case. If the season were to end today, the Jets would have the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and although they have not been ruled out for the top pick, their chances at landing it are slim, to say the least.

The Jets have had a tough stretch

New York has an injury-filled roster and is on its third quarterback of the season in rookie Brady Cook. The team needs to get the quarterback situation settled this upcoming offseason. It would be easier to do so with the No. 1 pick, but there will be other options even if that doesn't end up happening.

The Jets' 2025 season is sputtering to an end and can't get here quickly enough at this point. We'll see what happens in Week 18, but what's much more important now is what's going to come in the offseason. New York should keep Aaron Glenn around and build for another year. This losing streak has been brutal but there's just one game left.

