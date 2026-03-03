Jets' Breece Hall Sends Cryptic Message After Franchise Tag News

Tuesday was a big news day in the grand scheme of the New York Jets' offseason, as the club reached the decision to place the franchise tag on running back Breece Hall.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets' plan is to use the $14.3 million tag as a placeholder before eventually hammering out a long-term extension. But the fact that such an extension hasn't yet been reached is a sign that the two sides remain reasonably far apart on Hall's market value.

Shortly after the news broke that Hall would become the first Jet to be tagged since 2021, the 24-year-old sent a message to his 109,600 followers on X/formerly Twitter.

Hall's tweet indicates Jets contract standstill

Hall's message was somewhat cryptic, but in general, it indicated that his perception of his own worth outweighed whatever the Jets had expressed they'd be willing to offer at this point, and that he wasn't intimidated by the prospect of playing the full season under the tag.

"Always been the type to bet on myself," Hall wrote. "Been working… see yall soon, Love."

The tweet quickly racked up 6,000 likes within an hour of being posted. The replies were a humorous mixed bag of Jets fans encouraging the back to have a monster season, and representatives mostly from other fan bases telling him he should get out of New York immediately.

If Hall and the Jets don't reach an agreement on an extension by July 15, he'll play the season under the tag, barring a highly unexpected trade. The most likely outcome, if that deadline passes without a deal, is probably Hall reaching free agency in a year.

If the Jets' goal is to make sure that tag is replaced by a new deal, they've got just over four months to bridge whatever gap exists between themselves and their star rusher, who would have been one of the two most coveted free agents available at his position alongside Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Kenneth Walker.

Hall put up his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 and averaged a respectable 4.4 yards per carry. He's frequently been limited by the Jets' lack of a passing game, and there's currently no telling who might be handing the ball off to Hall under center next September.