Jets' $14 Million Breece Hall Decision Fully Explained

The New York Jets made a good call on Tuesday by opting to hand Breece Hall the franchise tag, instead of the transition tag.

This was a very real topic of conversation for New York over the last few weeks. With the March 3 deadline approaching, both the franchise and the transition tags were discussed at length.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets had decided to use the franchise tag instead of the transition tag.

"Tagged: As the Jets and RB Breece Hall continue to try to hammer out a lucrative long-term deal, New York is placing the $14.293 million franchise tag on its standout running back, per sources," Schefter wrote. "The tag is designed as a placeholder until the two sides can reach agreement."

So, why was this the case? With the transition tag, the Jets would've essentially given Hall a one-year deal worth just over $11.3 million and had time to negotiate for a longer deal. But, other teams could've spoken to Hall still. If someone made Hall an offer New York didn't want to match, it would've lost Hall for nothing.

Now, New York separates itself from the other potential suitors for just about $3 million more with the franchise tag, instead of the transition tag.

The Jets made the right call

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball as New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

SNY's Connor Hughes reported that significant interest at the combine showed the Jets that the Hall's value was much higher than the transition tag.

"Complete background: The Jets and Breece Hall hoped to come to terms on a long-term extension. The transition, not franchise tag, was what New York planned to use if things fell through, per multiple sources," Hughes wrote. "At the NFL Combine, where all executives are in one place at one time, it became clear Hall's value far exceeded $11.3m (transition tag), and would aggressively negotiate a contract.

"It is very easy for teams, in these scenarios, to work in aspects of a contract that make it near impossible for their original teams to match. So, New York pivoted. They used the franchise tag assuring they are the only ones who can talk to Hall."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had a similar response to the report.

"This takes the guesswork out — Jets eschew the transition tag — which would have allowed rival teams to make an offer — in favor of the franchise tag, securing Hall for one season barring a long-term deal reached," Fowler wrote.

Now, the two sides have until July to work out a multi-year deal.