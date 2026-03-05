Jets Tabbed Top Landing Spot for Vikings Pro Bowl DT

The New York Jets need to completely revamp their defense this offseason after trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline last year.

They've also opted to trade Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

All of these moves have helped push the Jets in the direction that head coach Aaron Glenn wants to go, but there are more moves to be made in the coming months.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested the Jets would be the best landing spot for Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave once he's released this offseason.

Jets could be the perfect landing spot for Javon Hargrave

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Javon Hargrave was one of the Minnesota Vikings' marquee offseason additions last year, but the defensive tackle failed to live up to the two-year, $30 million deal he signed," Kay wrote. "He's been informed of his impending release, one that will allow him to get a fresh start as he tries to prove he can still perform at a high level in the NFL. While Hargrave's star has faded slightly since he suffered a triceps tear early in the 2024 season, he could still be an asset in the defensive trenches for a team light on grizzled veterans.

"The New York Jets are an ideal landing destination for Hargrave. After parting ways with perennial Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams at last season's trade deadline, Gang Green came into the offseason needing to beef up in the middle of the defensive trenches. The team already scored one missing piece in the form of T'Vondre Sweat, the nose tackle who the team traded for last week. Adding Hargrave to the mix would help further overhaul a defense that slipped significantly in 2025 following three consecutive years in the top five."

Hargrave would be the perfect defensive tackle to add next to Sweat in the middle of the Jets defensive line. The Jets have reportedly been wanting to use multiple fronts and multiple alignments going forward. Adding Hargrave would give them a lot of versatility.

Hargrave could be the nose tackle in a 3-4 defense whenever Sweat is on the bench. He could also slot in at defensive end in a 3-4 defense. When the Jets change fronts, Hargrave could slot in as a defensive tackle next to Sweat in a four down lineman front.

Either way, adding him would help the team and it would be much more affordable than some of the other top defensive tackles. The Jets would be smart to pursue him once he's cut this offseason.