Jets Expected to Cut Ties With Multiple Key Starters in Free Agency

The New York Jets have been in the middle of a huge rebuild for the last six to eight months. Notably, they kicked this rebuild off at the trade deadline last season when they opted to trade away two of their best players.

Quinnen Williams was sent to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first round pick in 2027, a second round pick this year, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. They also sent Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a first round pick this year, a first round pick next year, and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

They also opted to make a move that sent Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. All three of these trades have been made since Aaron Glenn took over as the head coach and he's seemingly revamping the defense in his own vision.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently reported that the Jets are expected to let free agents Quincy Williams, Andre Cisco, and Tony Adams walk this offseason. This would be a trio of moves that continues to progress the Jets in the direction that Glenn wants to go.

Jets expected to cut ties with Quincy Williams, Andre Cisco, Tony Adams

"The Jets are interested in bringing back kicker Nick Folk, but he’s expected to explore his market. Linebacker Quincy Williams, safety Tony Adams and safety Andre Cisco are not expected to return," Rosenblatt wrote.

The Jets are seemingly looking to completely revamp their defense in the eyes of Coach Glenn.

Williams struggled at times last year, so this shouldn't come as a shock. He was a trade candidate at the trade deadline, but he was also benched around that time because of poor play. As a result, nobody in the league made a move for him. It would be shocking to see the Jets pursue a new deal.

Adams and Cisco were members of a Jets secondary that really struggled last season. The defense couldn't limit top wide receivers at any point last season. The secondary didn't record a single interception all season, which is clearly an issue to have with a defensive minded head coach at the helm.

The Jets are likely going to revamp their entire defense this offseason. They should be using some of their draft capital in the top two or three rounds to replace these three veterans. The Jets could also dive into free agency to find talent that fits Glenn's vision.