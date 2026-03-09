Jets Losing Quincy Williams to $17M Browns Deal Was for the Best

Quincy Williams was a staple of the New York Jets for the last five years, but there were plenty of signs that a change made sense for all parties.

After finishing a frustrating individual season, during which Williams' younger brother Quinnen was also traded to the Dallas Cowboys, most did not expect the Jets to bring the former All-Pro linebacker back in free agency. On Monday, his departure became official, save for the ink hitting the paper.

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Williams and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract on Monday. The deal can become official on Wednesday, when the league's "legal tampering period" concludes.

Williams, Jets were both due for a reset

Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Monday was a transformative day for the Jets' defense, as the club brought in four new defensive players on reported free-agent deals. Williams' departure in the linebacking core coincided with the arrival of Demario Davis, who wore the No. 56 in New York originally before Williams took it over.

After the Jets traded Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner in November, they also benched Quincy Williams for their next game, which was -- ironically enough -- against the Browns. Unsurprisingly, Williams wasn't jazzed about that decision.

"I'm not thrilled about it, but it's one of those things where I'm not mad about it because they told me what I need to get better at," Williams said at the time, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

An All-Pro in 2023, Williams played in 78 games for the Jets, including 73 starts. He totaled 554 combined tackles, 12.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and an interception. This past season marked his low in tackles with New York at 83.

Williams played for two defensive head coaches with the Jets, and he'll get a fresh start with a brand-new regime under offensive-minded head coach Todd Monken in Cleveland. Meanwhile, the Jets' new-look defense will have plenty to prove in year two of Aaron Glenn's tenure as New York's head coach.