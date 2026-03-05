Jets Fan Favorite Isn't Retiring After Electric 2025 Reunion

There was a lot that went wrong throughout the 2025 National Football League season for the New York Jets. While this is the case, there really were a few clear bright spots.

For example, the Jets very well could have had the best special teams unit in the entire league. Isaiah Williams was electric as a returner for New York. Austin McNamara earned a 90.3 PFF grade, good for second among 32 qualified punters. Also, Nick Folk was the most accurate kicker in the league.

Folk went 28-of-29 on field goals in 2025 in his return to New York, good for 96.6 percent. He also went 22-of-22 on extra points. Folk has really turned it on over the last three seasons, specifically. Folk has led the league in field goal percentage for three straight seasons.

The Jets should have Nick Folk a new deal

New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (6) warms up during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Folk is now 41 years old but it sounds like he's going to have a chance to keep his streak going in 2026 as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that he is planning to play another season.

"Veteran kicker Nick Folk plans to play a 19th NFL season, per source, and is expected to be one of the top options on the market at age 41," Pelissero wrote. "Since 2023, Folk is the NFL's most accurate kicker (96.3 percent), missing just one FG each season, going 18-of-20 from 50+ and 75-of-77 on XPs."

Folk returned to New York in 2025 for the first time since 2016. Folk first joined the Jets ahead of the 2010 season and was with the franchise through the end of the 2016 campaign. Then, he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans before coming back to New York.

The Jets have plenty of salary cap space at their disposal. If Folk wants to come back for another season, there really is no reason not to bring him back. He should have options in free agency, but the Jets should do everything possible to bring him back. There were few wins in 2025, but the return of Folk certainly qualifies as one.