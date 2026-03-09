Jets Lose Nick Folk to Falcons After Triumphant 2025 Return

The New York Jets were fortunate to have the best special teams unit in the National Football League in 2025, but they will need to go back to the drawing board in 2026.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday afternoon that veteran kicker Nick Folk is leaving the franchise in free agency to join the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal after a triumphant return in 2025.

"Still kicking; The Falcons are signing veteran Nick Folk to a two-year deal, per sources," Pelissero wrote. "At age 41, Folk is back for a 20th NFL season on a deal negotiated by Gary Uberstine and Michael Hoffman."

The Jets are losing Nick Folk

New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (6) warms up during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still kicking; The Falcons are signing veteran Nick Folk to a two-year deal, per sources.



At age 41, Folk is back for a 20th NFL season on a deal negotiated by Gary Uberstine and Michael Hoffman. pic.twitter.com/DEzo8m6gOM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Folk came back to New York for the 2025 season for the first time since the 2016 campaign and was everything the team could've hoped for and more. Folk went 28-of-29 on field goals and 22-of-22 on extra points in his big return to New York. Before Folk's return, the kicking game actually was a struggle for New York over the last few years.

With Folk off the board, a few other free agents to keep an eye on are Daniel Carlson, Jason Sanders and Matt Prater, among others.

The Jets have been aggressive early this offseason, including a reunion with old friend Demario Davis. But now the kicking position becomes an area that New York needs to address. It's not something that needs to be solved right now. The Jets didn't solve Folk until July just ahead of the 2025 season. Fortunately, the offseason is just beginning and the Jets will have plenty of time to look for the next option.

There's always going to be turnover and the first day of free agency brings a frenzy each year. For the Jets, it was a good day with guys like Davis coming in through free agency and Minkah Fitzpatrick coming in after a trade with the Miami Dolphins. But, Folk and John Simpson are two early exits for the franchise as well. The Jets are trending upwards, but New York needs to fill in for these veterans.