Jets Fans Can Safely Ignore Latest Garrett Wilson Buzz

The New York Jets already have traded one Pro Bowler away this offseason, but don't expect to see a game-changing, Garrett Wilson blockbuster deal.

Naturally, the NFL Scouting Combine brings wild trade rumors and speculation. Most of the noise will never turn into deals. Throughout the week, most of the biggest trade rumors around the league have centered on Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown. But in the aftermath of the Jermaine Johnson deal apparently some have speculated about Wilson. He's not going anywhere. There's no reason to even think about it.

Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports unsurprisingly reported that Wilson will not be traded unless a "massive offer the team can’t refuse" is made.

The Jets aren't trading Garrett Wilson

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

"With the recent trade of Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans, there is speculation that more moves are on the way, and the New York Jets may continue to clean house," Pauline wrote. "Trading Johnson comes months after the shocking in-season trades of Ahmad Gardner and Quinnen Williams. There is speculation the Jets could trade Garrett Wilson, but I’m told that’s unlikely to happen unless a massive offer the team can’t refuse is placed in front of Gang Green.

"The Jets, led by general manager Darren Mougey, extended Wilson’s contract prior to last season, as they did with Gardner. But those close to the situation tell me the Jets don’t want to trade Wilson and 'they love him,' which was an exact quote."

Of all of the noise coming out of the combine, this one couldn't be more obvious. Sure, the Jets traded Sauce Gardner ahead of the trade deadline. But that was a pretty ridiculous offer from the Indianapolis Colts for a cornerback. The receiver position has more value and Wilson is a superstar.

Plus, with how the 2025 season went, it wouldn't be a shock if the 2026 season could impact people's jobs, like Aaron Glenn. Trading Wilson would be backwards. If a team comes calling and offers something ridiculous like four first-round picks, maybe. But no one is going to do that and Wilson will be a member of the Jets in 2026.