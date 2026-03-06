Major Jets Playmaker Off Limits in Trade Talks

The New York Jets hired Darren Mougey to be the franchise's general manager last offseason and one thing that he has proven over the last year is that he's not afraid to make a trade.

The Jets acquired Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs ahead of the 2025 season. New York also swung a deal for cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. That's not all, of course. The Jets were among the most active teams in football ahead of the trade deadline and sent Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts, Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets have already gotten a head start on the offseason as well by trading Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans.

Clearly, the Jets aren't afraid to make a move. But don't worry, Jets fans. Before wild speculation could even begin, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that the Jets are not interested in trading superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson away.

The Jets have a long offseason ahead

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

"The Jets have shown a willingness to listen on trades involving holdovers from the previous regime. That does not include wide receiver Garrett Wilson — he’s not going anywhere," Rosenblatt wrote. "Is there anyone else who could be traded? League sources suggested linebacker Jamien Sherwood. He had a rough season after signing a big contract ($45 million over three years) and league and team sources feel he missed C.J. Mosley’s veteran leadership in the linebacker room.

"He was benched for the first quarter of the Bengals game for disciplinary reasons. This isn’t to say the Jets are actively shopping Sherwood — they aren’t — but the Jets would save $1.5 million by trading him while incurring a $10 million dead cap penalty."

It shouldn't even need to be said, but the Jets have made moves left and right over the last year that have surprised some, including the Gardner deal, specifically.

The Jets have an intriguing offseason ahead and there's surely going to be a bit of turnover, but when Week 1 rolls around to kick off the 2026 season, Wilson certainly is expected to still be with the franchise.