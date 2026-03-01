Jets Free Agency Whispers Point to Explosive Offseason Ahead

There are few teams in a better position than the New York Jets right now when it comes to the salary cap. In fact, there are currently just two teams.

New York currently has the third-most salary cap space in the National Football League with just over $88 million, per Over The Cap. Only the Tennessee Titans at just over $94 million and the Las Vegas Raiders at just over $89 million have more salary cap space than the Jets.

While the 2025 season was brutal, there should be a bit of hope for the fanbase right now. New York has four picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, starting at No. 2 overall, and the financial firepower needed to go out and sign guys. For the Jets, the most obvious way to improve the team — outside of the quarterback room — would be upgrades on defense. Fortunately, Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reported that the Jets plan to do just that.

The Jets can spend big

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Jets will invest heavy on 'D' this offseason," Pauline wrote. "The other day, I reported that the New York Jets have met with just about every agent at the combine who will have a safety hit the free-agent market in a few weeks. On Friday, sources told me that the team has been telling agents in many of those meetings that they will spend heavily on defense once the market opens.

"The team has openly admitted to people in closed-door meetings that they have a ton of holes on that side of the line of scrimmage that need to be addressed. While I’ve mentioned the safety position in several articles, sources tell me the team has said they will also look to sign multiple cornerbacks this offseason."

Free agency is set to kick off around the league on March 9. The Jets have multiple holes on defense including an edge rusher or two, a cornerback and at least one or two safeties. The Jets added defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the Jermaine Johnson II deal, which was a win for New York. Now, it needs to keep the train moving.