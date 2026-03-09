Jets-Minkah Fitzpatrick Stunner is $40 Million Reasons to be Excited

The New York Jets aren't waiting around to get the fireworks started.

New York traded Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans during the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine week for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. The Jets clearly are still looking around for more defensive upgrades. One position of need has been safety. The Jets are fortunate to have Malachi Moore entering his second year in the NFL, but the position has been a question mark outside of him. With Andre Cisco and Tony Adams heading to free agency, this has been a position group talked about heavily leading into free agency, but the Jets opted to strike in a different way on Monday.

Just a few hours before free agency opened up, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets and Miami Dolphins are in agreement on a trade to bring five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to town for a seventh-round pick.

What a move

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs against Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Trade: The Miami Dolphins are sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote. "The Jets will sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus."

What a start for the Jets.

The Jets aren't just getting a Pro Bowl-level player at a position of need, but are getting an extension done as well, per Schefter. That's massive. The Jets have been loaded with salary cap space and entered the day with over $73 million. If the Jets had signed Fitzpatrick to this deal in free agency, it would've looked like a steal. But, of course, he wasn't a free agent. New York gave up minimal draft compensation to land a 29-year-old star.

The offseason is really just starting, but New York has already significantly improved a position that gave the team trouble and the icing on the cake is that it's not a short-term fix. Fitzpatrick is coming to town for the 2026 season and beyond. This is the type of splash the Jets needed and they are showing that they mean business.