Jets Front Office Remains Poised Amid Rookie Quarterback Search

There's no doubt that the New York Jets are at least considering the possibility of selecting a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets don't need to force a quarterback pick in the first round, but if they believe there's a suitable one, like Alabama's Ty Simpson, available at a reasonable spot, they can choose him and let him learn behind Geno Smith for the season.

However, New York doesn't believe they must choose a quarterback this year, as ESPN reporter Rich Cimini mentioned on Friday. The Jets can wait until the 2027 NFL Draft if they want, when they'll have three first-round picks.

What will the Jets do in April?

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I've been around the organization a long time, and based on what I know, I'd be a little surprised if they took [Ty Simpson] at 16, only because they have so many other needs," Cimini said. "And I do know this: With three [first round] picks in next year's draft, the Jets do not feel like they are pressured to take [a quarterback] this year, so they're going into it with that mentality."

Since Cimini believes the Jets are unlikely to pick Simpson at No. 16, it probably rules out the unlikely scenario of New York using its No. 2 overall pick on him. Choosing Simpson or one of the many quarterbacks worth drafting on Day 2 in Rounds 2 or 3 makes more sense if they want to gamble on a rookie.

The Jets have their own first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, along with selections that previously belonged to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. These picks were acquired at last season's trade deadline when New York traded both cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. While it's hard to determine which slot these selections will occupy, it's important to note that the Cowboys own pick No. 14, and the Jets hold the Colts' pick, which is pick No. 16, this year.

Jets' general manager Darren Mougey, head coach Aaron Glenn, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich all attended a private workout for Simpson this week, according to Cimini. This indicates they have at least some interest in learning more about Simpson or are considering drafting the former Crimson Tide quarterback.