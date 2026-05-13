Ranking Every Jets Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

Although we’re four months away from seeing the New York Jets play a meaningful game, the scent of football is in the air. This past weekend, Jets fans got to see the 2026 draft class take the field in green and white for the first at rookie minicamp.

While that session is officially in the books, we’ll still get to see more of Gang Green in action this month, with organized team activities (OTAs) set to begin on May 27. This time around, we’ll (hopefully) get our first glimpse of all the veteran additions general manager Dan Mougey made, such as Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joseph Ossai.

Even though this year’s team won’t be a Super Bowl contender, the future is bright for this core, as Mougey has improved the roster in almost every phase. With that being said, let’s rank the position groups for the Jets, going from worst to best.

10. Quarterback

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets had the worst passing offense last year by a wide margin, posting the fewest passing yards per game (140.3). Although they clearly upgraded from Justin Fields to Geno Smith, the unit is still the worst on the team.

While Smith should be a serviceable option, his poor decision-making last season raises concerns. Outside of him, they don’t have a reliable backup. Barring a deal for Russell Wilson, the Jets will likely rely on rookie Clade Klubnik at the backup spot, while Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook compete for QB3 duties. That's not a super strong stable of depth should disaster strike.

9. Cornerback

The cornerback group is coming off a season in which it recorded zero interceptions and ranked 17th in passing yards allowed (216.1). With the addition of D’Angelo Ponds and Nahshon Wright, the unit should be better, but it’s still not great.

Overall, the unit with them alongside Branndon Stephens, Azareye’h Thomas, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is solid; however, they lack a true No. 1 corner who can contain an opposing team’s top receiver.

8. EDGE

Last year, this group was among the league’s worst, posting the second-fewest sacks (26) and hurry percentage (5.4%). With the additions of David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, and Ossai, the group is by far the most improved unit on the team.

Pairing these three with Will McDonald IV should instantly give the Jets a boost, both generating pressure and containing the run. While the unit has clearly upgraded and should be substantially better than last year, it’s still not among the league’s best.

Their lack of proven depth behind the top four holds them back.

7. Linebacker

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) runs onto the field before the game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Signing Demario Davis was arguably the best offseason addition Mougey made. Pairing him with Jamien Sherwood should bolster their play against the run, where the Jets allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5).

David and Sherwood will lead the unit, while Kiko Mauigoa and Mykal Walker can offer solid rotational reps. Even with the Davis addition, all eyes are on Sherwood after allowing an abysmal 578 passing yards. Head coach Aaron Glenn is relying on him to improve in this area, as they’re thin at the position.

6. Wide Receiver

Garrett Wilson is the Jets' top pass-catcher, and he is due for a bounce-back season. Outside of him, the receiving corps seemed like a big question mark heading into the draft, but with Omar Cooper Jr. now in the fold, New York has two quality playmakers.

Add in Adonai Mitchell, who had his moments, and the unit has a solid top three. But outside them is a clear drop-off in talent. Hopefully, either Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith, or Irvin Charles can emerge as a solid WR4.

5. Tight End

Mason Taylor was one of the few bright spots from last season, recording 44 receptions for 369 receiving yards and one touchdown. While he’ll still need to grow as an overall player, there isn’t too much pressure on him now with the addition of Keyon Sadiq.

With him in the mix, offensive coordinator Frank Reich will likely use more 12-personnel, utilizing the pair’s receiving ability. Throw in Jeremy Ruckert, and the Jets have a solid tight end room.

4. Safety

Acquiring Fitzpatrick from a divisional rival for almost nothing has to be illegal. Although Fitzpatrick will turn 30 in November, he’s shown that he’s got plenty of great football left in the tank, earning an 81.9 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus, ranking seventh out of 98 qualified safeties.

Even though the Jets don’t have another safety nearly as talented as Fitzpatrick, they have strong depth. Andre Cisco and Malachi Moore are solid options, while Dean Clark and Dane Belton are serviceable depth players.

3. Running Back

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Breece Hall finally had a decent-enough offensive line to help him rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. The four-year veteran out of Iowa State is among the league’s best running backs and is a critical member of the passing game.

The Jets’ brass has strengthened the position behind him with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, both of whom are good RB2 options. If this unit remains healthy, Reich has several options to utilize in the run game.

2. Defensive Tackle

Mougey has made the defensive tackle arguably the Jets’ deepest position. Trading for T’Vondre Sweat and pairing him with Harrison Phillips bolsters their play against the run.

They also have Jowon Briggs and David Onyemata, both of whom are solid rotational contributors, and rookie Darrell Jackson Jr., who excelled as a run-defender at Florida State. While Mazi Smith may have been a disappointment, they have exceptional depth at the position.

1. Offensive Line

Even with the departures of Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson, the Jets’ offensive line is still a great unit. Young tackles Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu are the staples of this group and cornerstone pieces to the Jets’ future.

Additionally, with Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, and Joe Tippman in the interior, New York has a solid foundation upfront. They did well opening up the running lane, which helped the team tie 10th with the Seattle Seahawks for rushing yards per game (123.3). However, they must improve in pass protection, as they allowed the second-most sacks (60).

By retaining four of their five starters, the Jets’ line should continue its solid play in 2026.