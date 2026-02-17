Jets Get Projected Trade Value in Potential Jermaine Johnson Deal

The New York Jets are in the middle of a huge rebuild right now. They swung a pair of blockbuster trades at the trade deadline last season. In these two deals that sent Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets landed three first round picks over the next two years.

But they could look to continue trading away some of their top players, In fact, they have Jermaine Johnson on the roster right now and he's been mixed in a lot of trade rumors dating back to last year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently discussed Johnson as a trade chip again this offseason. When discussing him, Knox projected he would be worth a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick in an offseason deal.

Jermaine Johnson could be on the trade block again this offseason

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets sold off key players Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at last year's trade deadline, and they may continue turning over their roster in the offseason," Knox wrote. "Edge-rusher Jermaine Johnson II should be a player closely watched by teams in need of pass-rush help. The 2022 first-round pick was a Pro Bowler in his second season but missed most of 2024 with a torn Achilles and underwhelmed in 2025.

"SNY's Connor Hughes reported the Jets weren't 'particularly interested' in dealing Johnson for a second-round pick at the trade deadline. Of course, that was a half-season ago and before New York was staring down the chance to draft another promising edge-rusher. The B/R Scouting Department paired the Jets with Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. in its latest mock draft."

Trading Johnson would make some sense if the Jets are able to land two solid picks for him. Adding a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick could work. Adding a second-round pick would be worth it, but it's hard to imagine the Jets pulling the trigger on a deal that adds a third round and a fifth-round pick.

Either way, the Jets will likely remain mixed in trade rumors for the offseason. As they continue rebuilding, adding draft capita is going to be crucial.

More NFL: NFL Mock Trade: Jets Land Another First Round Pick in 2027