NFL Mock Trade: Jets Land Another First Round Pick in 2027

The New York Jets are in the middle of a very crucial offseason as they kick start their rebuild.

They have two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and three first round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. It's crucial the Jets hit big with each of these selections, but it's even more crucial they find a quarterback. Either way, the next two years will be very important for the future of the franchise.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Jets should look to trade back in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to add an additional first rounder in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Jets should be planning for the future with their draft picks

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets' fantasy would be the Las Vegas Raiders sliding back one spot. In that scenario, Gang Green would take quarterback Fernando Mendoza. But that seems like a far-fetched idea after Geno Smith's abysmal, turnover-ridden year in Las Vegas," Moton wrote. "In a more realistic dream scenario, the Jets may be able to move back from either the No. 2 or No. 16 spot for another 2027 first-rounder, which would give them a total of four for next year's draft.

"General manager Darren Mougey should play the long game for his franchise quarterback. Assuming he has the leeway to retain his job for another year, the Jets can roll with a bridge-gap signal-caller in 2026 and then maneuver for a top quarterback prospect and a few other high-end collegiate standouts next offseason. So, even if Gang Green doesn't get the No. 1 overall pick for the 2027 draft, it would still have the resources to move up for a signal-caller while filling other needs on Day 1."

There's a clear choice at No. 1 with Fernando Mendoza. The Jets have seemingly no chance to steal him away from the Las Vegas Raiders. At pick No. 2, the consensus is the Jets will take Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. But is Reese good enough for the Jets to grab him without exploring a trade?

They could look to trade down to pick No. 9 or No. 10 in an attempt to add an additional first rounder in 2027. In this scenario, they'd still be in position to take a prospect like Caleb Downs while also having a fourth pick in the first round next season. This would be the dream scenario for New York.

