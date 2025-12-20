Jets Had Pre-Draft Interest In Saints Rookie Tyler Shough

As the 2025 National Football League Draft approached, the New York Jets were linked to a handful of different quarterback prospects.

New York opted against drafting a quarterback but that doesn't mean there weren't any guys that the team liked. On Friday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and noted that he was someone on the team's radar ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Absolutely," Glenn said when asked if Shough was on the Jets' radar. "He was a guy that came in on a 30 visit. Had the chance to talk to him. Obviously, he's an older rookie that came in so the conversation was somewhat different than a true rookie of age.

The Jets have a hole at quarterback

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"But a number of it just about situations about his journey throughout college and the things that he has been through. He's been through a lot of adversity. So it doesn't surprise me that he's playing the way he's playing right now. He was a guy on our list. He’s a good player, we all know that, and I think he fits what they’re trying to do very well."

The Jets and Saints were in comparable positions this past offseason. Both teams were looking for new head coaches, were coming off bad 2024 seasons, and had a need at quarterback. The Saints drafted Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft and the Jets went the veteran route by signing Justin Fields.

Shough has looked like a potential long-term starter for New Orleans while Fields was benched by the Jets. There was no way to predict how things would shake out for New York before the season, but now the team will need to go back to the drawing board throughout this upcoming offseason.

New York will get a close look at Shough on Sunday on the road against the Saints with a rookie of its own under center in Brady Cook.

