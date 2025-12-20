Insider Addresses Aaron Glenn’s Job Security With Jets

The New York Jets have a 3-11 record heading into their Week 16 contest against the New Orleans Saints. Could they end up being one of the teams looking for a new head coach after the season?

This is a topic that has been speculated about a bit, and hasn't really made much sense. The Jets have been in a brutal cycle over the last few years. If the Jets were to move on from Aaron Glenn, after one season, it would be just more of the same. Turnover for turnover's sake.

On Saturday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini weighed on the conversation and reported that Glenn's job is safe.

The Jets shouldn't move on

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn stands on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Aaron Glenn’s first 11 months as New York Jets head coach have been loud and occasionally rocky, from tense news conferences to questionable quarterback decisions and the late-season firing of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks with three games remaining," Russini wrote. "Through it all, owner Woody Johnson has remained patient, showing consistent support for both Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

"While the record hasn’t improved — at 3-11, the Jets are actually a game behind last year’s pace — I’m told that “'one-and-done; was never under consideration. Glenn’s job is safe, and agents around the league are operating with the understanding that his position won’t be open. The organization recognizes this rebuild will take time. This season has been about evaluating the roster, establishing a foundation and culture and trusting Glenn’s long-term plan.

"Glenn brings proven experience, as he helped the Detroit Lions transform from a 3-13-1 team in 2021 into a perennial playoff contender. New York’s midseason trades involving Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams were never about short-term wins; they were about giving this regime the pieces and draft capital to succeed down the line.

This arguably is the right call. As Russini pointed out, Glenn was a part of the rebuild over in Detroit and it has similar beginnings as to where the Jets are right now. If you continue to cycle through with turnover after turnover, you will never reach a level of consistent winning. Fortunately, it sounds like the Jets aren't giving up on Glenn and they shouldn't.

