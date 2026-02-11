Jets Insiders Pushing Narrative Around Lions Free Agent CB

The New York Jets' defense specifically needs multiple pieces this offseason.

After going 3-14, there are clearly holes on both sides of the ball that need to be filled. There's no denying that. But the Jets do have weapons on offense. Garrett Wilson is a legit star. Mason Taylor has all of the makings of a No. 1 tight end. The offensive line was good in 2025 and most of it is under contract for the 2026 season. Breece Hall is a pending free agent and the franchise arguably needs to find a path to keep him. Quarterback is obviously a question.

All of this is true, but the defense needs even more work. The Jets need at least one or two pass rushers, potentially a safety and definitely one or two cornerbacks, at the very least. When the Jets opened the 2025 season, the defense was expected to be a strength, but it wasn't the case. Then, things took a turn as Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner were traded and Steve Wilks was fired. Now, the Jets need to rebuild the defense, like they did the coaching staff.

The Jets have a few holes to fill on defense

On Wednesday, SNY's Connor Hughes shared a column highlighting five free agent options for New York and one of the options that stood out was Detroit Lions corner Amik Robertson.

"Amik Robertson - CB, Lions," Hughes wrote. "Robertson may not be the marquee name fans are hoping for, but he fits the profile of an Aaron Glenn player. Similar to Brandon Stephens — whom Glenn identified and helped turn into a productive contributor in 2025 — Robertson enjoyed a career year in 2024, earning a 63.3 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

"The Jets view Stephens as a potential starter next season and are high on Jarvis Brownlee in the nickel role. Robertson would provide another competitive, scheme-versatile cornerback as the team searches for higher-end playmakers in the draft."

This isn't the first time Robertson has been floated as a fit. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt also floated Robertson as an option.

"They need to bring in somebody who has played for Aaron Glenn before to help establish what he's looking for," Rosenblatt said. "I'm not going to say the obvious one. Alex Anzalone is the obvious one and I think he would be a Jet. But the Lions have a cornerback named Amik Robertson ... he's more of a nickel. Him and Aaron Glenn were really close. He was really good for the Lions. He's a tough, hard-nosed kid who buys into everything Aaron Glenn is selling. I talked to him when I did that Aaron Glenn story last year."

Robertson is 27 years old and is a six-year veteran. He had a two-year deal with Detroit worth just over $9 million and is now projected to land a deal worth just over $11 million across three years, per Spotrac.

The Jets need at least one cornerback and Robertson has experience playing for Aaron Glenn. It's hard to find a better pending free agent who would be a good fit.

