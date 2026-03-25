Jets Land New Defensive Cornerstone in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The New York Jets made a slew of moves during the offseason to upgrade their roster. They added a lot of talent on the defensive side of the football, building the base of head coach Aaron Glenn's defense.

They added along the defensive line, adding players like Joseph Ossai and T'Vondre Sweat. At linebacker, they brought in Demario Davis to anchor the team from the middle. They also added cornerback Nahshon Wright and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, among others, to take the defense to the next level.

But they still have a few holes to fill on their roster.

Jets need to add an edge rusher in the NFL draft

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Jets traded Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in the deal that brought Sweat to New York. They also brought in Ossai at edge rusher, but they still need to add pass rushers on the edge this year.

There aren't any top edge rushers left in free agency this offseason, so the Jets will seemingly turn to the NFL draft to find the player they need. Fortunately, they hold the No. 2 pick in the first round.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick, Brooks projected the Jets would select Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey over Ohio State's Arvell Reese to help anchor their defense going forward.

David Bailey might be the perfect pick for the Jets

Nov 8, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) rushes against Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Sonny Makasini (51) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

"If Aaron Glenn sticks to the blueprint that he helped implement in Detroit, he will take Bailey to give the Jets an explosive pass rusher to create chaos off the edge (like former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson does for the Lions)," Brooks wrote.

Bailey is a more proven edge rusher than Reese, while Reese has the higher ceiling.

Bailey was one of the best, if not the best, edge rushers in all of college football last season. He was dominant from start to finish. Adding a capable pass rusher like Bailey would bolster the Jets defense in a huge way.

The Jets seemingly can't go wrong with either star edge rusher. If they want a higher potential star, they should go to Reese. But if they want a polished edge rusher with double digit sack potential, Bailey is their guy.