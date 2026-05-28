Jets' Underrated Offseason Signing Puts Coaching Staff in Spotlight

There are were a lot of numbers that pointed to why the New York Jets were a disaster last season.

Arguably the biggest one, though, was a matter of NFL history.

For the first time in a full season, the Jets did not record a single interception. They forced only four turnovers in total, but the fact that they didn't pick off a single pass showed how anemic their defense was in 2025.

It also explains why their offseason philosophy shifted. Whether it was the trade acquisition of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick or the free agent signing of linebacker Demario Davis, New York focused this offseason heavily on bringing in players with a nose for the football.

Their biggest prize, though, will inevitably put the spotlight back on the coaching staff.

For better or worse.

Nahshon Wright's impact on Jets

When the Jets signed Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal at just $3.5 million a year, many around the league were impressed. Wright led all cornerbacks in interceptions last season with five and appeared to be the perfect fit for head coach Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.

At 6'4," Wright has the kind of ball skills the Jets sorely needed last year. If he can duplicate that success in 2026, not only will he be in for an even larger payday next year, but the Jets' dubious interception mark will be over as well.

"We brought in Nahshon, you know, a guy that led the league in picks," Glenn said via the team's website. "I mean that was obviously something that we had to get better at and the only way you can get better at things like that is go get guys that can do it, you know. So, those guys have done it at a high level, so I look forward to them doing it again."

There are cases in NFL history showing that teams that acquire players with experience in causing turnovers usually see immediate benefit. For the Jets, it's almost impossible to be as anemic at that mark as last year's group was.

But the signing of Wright will also put Glenn in the spotlight as well.

Throughout the 2025 season (and midway through their interception slump), Glenn repeatedly preached that the focus was on forcing opposing quarterbacks to make mistakes. New York wasn't able to put it together last season, but with the Jets head coach shifting into a play-caller role this season, it should be a bare-minimum change for the team.

But what happens if Wright is unable to bring about his heavy interception total to the team this season? Could the Jets really go another year with poor totals of interceptions?

If either scenario happens, it will put Glenn further into the spotlight as a Pro Bowl cornerback turned head coach who couldn't get his team to do the one thing he was known for. It would also open the door to questions about Glenn's effectiveness to truly inspire the team to play the game the way he wants it played.

Different coaches always emphasize different points that they try to instill in their teams. Great coaches make those points part of the roster's identity. Bad ones are unable to get their points shown on the field.

The jury is still out on what kind of coach Glenn is. But if he can't get Wright to bring his interception-filled prowess over, then it only is going to make things harder for him in the future.