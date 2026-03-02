Jets Linked to Incredibly Underwhelming Broncos QB

Who will the New York Jets bring to town at the game's most important position this offseason?

It's still a bit too early to know what New York is going to do. Last year at this time, it had already been announced that the Jets were moving on from Aaron Rodgers. With an even clearer hole in the room, there were even more rumors out there about how the Jets could fill it. Right now, Justin Fields is still a member of the Jets. They could always move on if they brought in a different option. Even if they don't bring in a new starter, there surely will be at least one signal-caller coming to town with Tyrod Taylor going to free agency and Brady Cook struggling as an undrafted rookie in 2025.

One guy with a connection to Jets general manager Darren Mougey who ESPN's Rich Cimini said is "one to watch," is Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Who will be the New York Jets' QB next season?

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) reacts during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"No. 4. The QB mystery: Everybody wants to know who will line up behind center in 2026," Cimini wrote. "The Jets have been linked to no fewer than a dozen quarterbacks, everyone from the retired Derek Carr to Malik Willis. It's not a great year to need a QB1, so there's no surefire answer out there.

"There's a sense that the Jets will look to add two veterans, steering away from overpriced big names and focusing on cost-effective backups/stop-gap starters -- players such as Tanner McKee, Spencer Rattler and Tyson Bagent. Another one to watch is Jarrett Stidham, who is under contract with the Denver Broncos. General manager Darren Mougey knows him from his time in Denver."

Stidham is under contract for the 2026 season and has an $8 million salary cap hit. He's 29 years old and has four starts under his belt since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Arguably, if he's going to be someone who could be an option for the Jets, they should just roll with Fields in that case. Fields is younger and arguably has more upside.

There are other options out there who have been out there who arguably would move the needle much more, like Kirk Cousins or Kyler Murray. Even Fields, who already is under contract with New York brings a dual-threat element to his game that if used correctly can help New York win gaems.

Plus, he's started more games as a member of the Jets in a season in which he got benched than Stidham has started in his entire career. It's true the 2025 season didn't go as planned, but there's still talent there. New York shouldn't make a change simply just to do it. Instead, only if they're a clear upgrade over Fields.