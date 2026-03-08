Justin Fields' Standing With Jets Revealed Before Free Agency

The New York Jets have an intriguing quarterback on their roster, although that may not be the case for much longer this offseason.

Justin Fields is 27 years old. Despite a tough 2025 season that saw him get benched by the Jets, there's no denying the fact that he is intriguing. Fields boasts a dual-threat ability that many others simply don't have. Arguably, that ability was not properly utilized in 2025 with Tanner Engstrand leading the offense. That is one person's opinion. For the Jets, they have Fields under contract for the 2026 season, but The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said it would be a "major surprise" if he were to stick around.

"The Jets plan on keeping Justin Fields for the time being since there are no bonuses coming that would require them to expedite his release. It would still be a major surprise if he stuck around," Rosenblatt wrote.

The Jets are going to have an intriguing week

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) react after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This comes after Jets general manager Darren Mougey spoke directly about the young quarterback during combine week with a similar message.

"Yeah, Justin's on the roster," Mougey said. "And just like every other position, we're going to evaluate the quarterback position through every landscape, whether that's trade, on the street, free agency, to see what we can add to the team. But Justin's under contract. Glad he's under contract. We have no, you know, trigger date with Justin's contract, so he's part of the Jets."

At the end of the day, Fields' time with the Jets appears likely to end this offseason. If that is the case, he should find another opportunity elsewhere. It seems like each year at this point, a former top draft pick finds their footing in a new home. The hope was that Fields could be the guy in 2025 in New York. Unfortunately, things didn't work out in that way.

With free agency kicking off on Monday, we should see movement in the quarterback market. If the Jets do land one or two veteran options, that would be a pretty clear sign that the Jets are going to move on from Fields. If New York whiffs on the available options, maybe things change.