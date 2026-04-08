Jets Linked to Unique 'Taysom Hill-Like' QB Prospect

The New York Jets should absolutely roll the dice on a rookie quarterback in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft, but that doesn't mean it should happen early.

While many have wanted to point to Alabama's Ty Simpson as an early pick, ESPN's Ben Solak made the case for a different quarterback prospect, who would be a significantly better value: Cole Payton out of North Dakota State in the fifth round.

"Cole Payton, North Dakota State. ... I am doubtful that the Jets will make an early investment at quarterback in this draft," Solak wrote. "Perhaps they really love one of the non-Mendoza quarterbacks and want to take the swing on Simpson, Nussmeier or Beck. Given the patience general manager Darren Mougey has exhibited so far at the helm, I think a starting job for Geno Smith and an exploratory, late-round stab at a developmental QB make far more sense.

The Jets should consider Cole Payton

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Another read I have on the Jets: Coach Aaron Glenn likes quarterback mobility. His defenses have historically struggled with mobile QBs -- defensive coaches gravitate on offense toward what gives them trouble on defense -- and he was quick to advocate for Justin Fields as the first stopgap option in New York. Payton was a Taysom Hill-like playmaker for North Dakota State over his college career, rushing 84 times for 13 touchdowns in 2023 in sub packages behind starter Cam Miller."

Payton isn't as much of a household name as guys like Simpson, Carson Beck or Drew Allar, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be a solid addition. In 2025, he racked up 2,719 passing yards,16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. On top of that, he also had 777 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

He brings something with his legs that the team currently doesn't have with Justin Fields out of town. Geno Smith is the starter. That much is obvious. But getting someone like Payton could give the team a gadget guy to use in packages.

The Jets have two picks in the first round and two picks in the second round, but don't have a third-round pick. Arguably, those first four picks could easily be used on at least one or two pass rushers, a receiver and maybe a cornerback or offensive line depth. The 2027 NFL Draft is better for quarterbacks. If the thought process is to potentially get a long-term option next year, there's no reason to waste an early pick when you can improve another roster hole. A fifth-round pick on Payton arguably is a better value than Simpson at No. 16, for example.