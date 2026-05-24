Jets Quarterback Challenge Amplified by 2026 Schedule

A couple of the biggest questions heading into this season are what Geno Smith will look like as the Jets' starting quarterback and whether we will see rookie Cade Klubnik at any point during the 2026 campaign.

The answer to the second question will hinge on what Smith does in his second stint with the ball club after coming off a disappointing 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Last year, the veteran QB looked like a shell of himself, completing 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

It also didn’t help that Smith was sacked a career-high 55 times, playing behind a poor offensive line. That being said, Jets fans are expecting, or at least hoping, Smith bounces back as he’ll have a much better offensive line and weapons at the skill positions.

Last year, fans had to endure the never-ending QB carousel that saw Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook all play under center. It wasn’t great football. The Jets started 0-7 and finished 3-14.

With Smith under center, it shouldn’t get that bad for New York, one would hope. But the Jets' schedule isn’t too friendly, despite them finishing fourth place in the AFC East. If things go south quickly, there will be calls for the head coach to go, and for Klubnik to play.

Geno Smith will get his chance, but his performance will dictate if Klubnik gets his turn

When looking at the Jets' start to the 2026 season, three out of their first five games are against the NFC North (Packers, Lions, and Bears). That will be a challenging stretch for Smith, but one that he should be able to navigate.

If you’re a Jets fan, you’d love to see Smith lead the team to 2-1 or even 3-0 during that stretch. But realistically, if the veteran QB goes 1-2 but handles business against the Titans and Browns, New York will be 3-2 after five weeks.

It wouldn’t be a bad spot, given what the team saw last year from the Jets’ QBs. Then the Jets have a favorable three-game stretch, as they will play the Patriots (road), Dolphins (home), and the Raiders (home). Again, 3-0 would be great from Smith, but 2-1 would suffice, leaving New York at 5-3.

A start like this from Smith, where he’s moving the ball downfield, limiting turnovers, and helping the Jets average at least 20 points per game, will keep his job safe.

However, things could get shaky for Smith as New York embarks on a four-game stretch before the Week 13 bye. New York will play the Chiefs (road), Bills (home), Chargers (road), and Dolphins (road).

The only winnable game during that stretch is against the Dolphins. And if Smith’s play were to nosedive and the Jets lose three straight games, it wouldn’t be a shock to hear the fanbase calling for a switch ahead of the Week 12 game vs. Miami.

Miami is projected to be one of the worst teams in the league as it's in the midst of a rebuild, so it wouldn’t be a bad spot to start Klubnik, and then there’s the Week 13 bye. Going back to that tough three-game stretch with the Chiefs, Bills, and Chargers, head coach Aaron Glenn should not throw the rookie into the fire, as it could fry his confidence.

That said, if Glenn were to make a quarterback switch at Week 12, the road wouldn’t get easier for Klubnik.

After the bye, the Jets’ remaining games are against the Broncos (home), Cardinals (road), Patriots (home), Vikings (home), and Bills (road). There are a few tough defenses in that span that will look to light up the rookie.

While there’s a spot where the Jets could bench Smith if things go south, it also wouldn’t be ideal to throw Klubnik into the fire and destroy his confidence. However, with New York having three first-round picks in 2027, it would be in their best interest to see what Klubnik can do.

Needless to say, the Jets’ QB situation will be one of the ongoing stories to watch during the regular season, as you have two players in two different stages of their careers.