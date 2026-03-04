Jets Predicted to Make Splash, Sign 29-Year-Old CB From Buccaneers

The New York Jets have had a very busy couple of months.

They kicked off a huge rebuild at the trade deadline last season when they opted to cut ties with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in exchange for a haul of draft capital.

This offseason, they've already opted to trade Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for some cap relief and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. On Tuesday, they officially placed the franchise tag on running back Breece Hall. Now, it's time to dive into free agency in the coming weeks.

Jacob Camenker of USA Today recently put together a list of one perfect free agent prediction for each team in the league. Following the decision to franchise tag Hall, Camenker predicted the Jets would land Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean in free agency.

Jets could look to bolster the secondary in free agency

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Second-year coach Aaron Glenn is entering the 2026 NFL season on a hot seat and the Jets are armed with the third-most cap space in the NFL," Camenker wrote. "That should position them to be active in free agency, and Dean would be an ideal Sauce Gardner replacement. Dean allowed just a 46.9 passer rating for the Buccaneers last season while totaling a career-best three interceptions. That's three more than the Jets had overall in 2025."

This prediction makes sense for a few reasons. The first one is the NFL draft, where the Jets likely won't target a cornerback with either of their top two draft picks. They're likely going to pursue whoever they believe to be the best edge rusher in the draft class at pick No. 2, whether it be Rueben Bain Jr., Arvell Reese, or David Bailey. At pick No. 16, they're likely going to go after a wide receiver, if any of the top options are available.

As a result, they need to find cornerback help somewhere else after cutting ties with Gardner last year.

Dean is the perfect option, as he's a sticky cover corner who doubles as a ball hawk. He's recorded 11 interceptions over his seven-year NFL career, including three interceptions in 14 games last year. The entire Jets defense didn't record a single interception last season. Adding a ball hawk with the ability to make splash plays would be a huge step in the right direction.